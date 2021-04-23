Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.