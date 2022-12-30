Dec. 30-Jan. 5
EVENT [Saturday]
New Year's at Leonardo's, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Countdown to noon with a balloon drop and lots of dancing. There will also be special activities throughout the museum. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EVENT [Saturday]
Moose Lodge New Year's Eve Party, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Cost is $15 for lodge members and $25 for non-members. Badlands will perform. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
Jan. 6-12
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Jan. 13-19
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
KNID Agrifest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. More than 250 booths showcasing agriculture. Admission is free. For more information, go to https://www.enidlive.com/knid-agrifest.
EVENT [Sunday]
Marc Rubben, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Dinner and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 and come with dinner. To purchase tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Holidays on Ice
South of Stride Bank Center
Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
Open 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Special hours include noon to 9 p.m. (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) from Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 19-30; 3-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; noon to 11 p.m. on Nov. 25, which is Enid Lights Up the Plains; noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; and noon to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Admission is $14 per person, which includes skates and a wristband that allows for all-day skating. With a military ID, the admission is $12, and for those who bring their own skates or are 5 years old and younger, the price for admission is $10. Season passes are $60 each, and group skating rates and party packages are available, as well.
https://www.facebook.com/SkateInEnid
The One
Open Nov. 25-Jan. 3
Park Street, south of Stride Bank Center
Myriad events will occur in the vicinity of the tree. For a full calendar, go to https://www.theoneenid.com.
