Dec. 30-Jan. 5

EVENT [Saturday]

New Year's at Leonardo's, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Countdown to noon with a balloon drop and lots of dancing. There will also be special activities throughout the museum. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.

EVENT [Saturday]

Moose Lodge New Year's Eve Party, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Cost is $15 for lodge members and $25 for non-members. Badlands will perform. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

Jan. 6-12

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

Jan. 13-19

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

KNID Agrifest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. More than 250 booths showcasing agriculture. Admission is free. For more information, go to https://www.enidlive.com/knid-agrifest.

EVENT [Sunday]

Marc Rubben, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Dinner and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 and come with dinner. To purchase tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Holidays on Ice

South of Stride Bank Center

Nov. 18 through Jan. 8

Open 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Special hours include noon to 9 p.m. (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) from Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 19-30; 3-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; noon to 11 p.m. on Nov. 25, which is Enid Lights Up the Plains; noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; and noon to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Admission is $14 per person, which includes skates and a wristband that allows for all-day skating. With a military ID, the admission is $12, and for those who bring their own skates or are 5 years old and younger, the price for admission is $10. Season passes are $60 each, and group skating rates and party packages are available, as well.

https://www.facebook.com/SkateInEnid

The One

Open Nov. 25-Jan. 3

Park Street, south of Stride Bank Center

Myriad events will occur in the vicinity of the tree. For a full calendar, go to https://www.theoneenid.com.

