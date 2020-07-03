July 3-9
EVENT [Saturday]
Leonardo's Hometown Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Drawings for prizes, games, crafts and much more. Memberships will be honored; cost for guests is $9.99 ages 2 and older. For more info, go to leonardos.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
4th of July Fun-Raiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Hot dog meal for $3, root beer floats for $2. Admission is $5 donation. For more information, call (580) 233-3051.
EVENT [Saturday]
City of Enid Independence Day Celebration, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Meadowlake Park. Events include fishing derby and fireworks celebration later in the evening. For more information, contact the city at (580) 234-0400.
July 10-16
EVENT [Friday]
(Second) First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Live music around downtown; free preview of "Little Shop of Horrors" at Gaslight and live entertainment at the Turpin; special events at downtown shops; and more. First Friday-goers are strongly encouraged to wear masks. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayEnid.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Shakespeare in the Park: 'Twelfth Night,' 8 p.m., Government Springs Park. Directed by Bailey Wilson. Admission is free. For more information, go to http://www.gaslighttheatre.org/twelfth-night.html.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
