Oct. 28-Nov. 3
EVENT [Friday]
Chillin' With the Superheroes: United Way of Northwest Oklahoma Chili Cook-off, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tasting tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.
EVENT [Friday]
Haunted Gym, 6-9 p.m., Champion Gym, 700 N. 10th. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
THEATER [Friday]
'The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,' 7:30 p.m., Enid High School black box theater. Admission is $5.
EVENT [Saturday]
October Craft & Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hoover Building, 300 E. Oxford. Sponsored by Enid Blue Star Mothers. Lunch, drinks and baked goods will be available for purchase. $1 admission enters you into a drawing for a prize.
EVENT [Saturday]
Happy HalloLeo's, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Crafts, pumpkin art, costume parades, goodie bags, ghost hunt scavenger hunt and more. Activities free with paid admission. For more information, go to leonardos.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Downtown Enid Trick or Treat Bash, 1-3 p.m., downtown Enid. Businesses will be handing out candy. Participating businesses will have an orange paper pumpkin. For more information, call Main Street Enid at (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Tunnel of Terror, 6-10 p.m., Tommy's Express Car Wash, 5210 W. Garriott. Admission is $25 for non-members and free for members. Get your car washed with spooky characters. Treats will be handed out. For more information, call (580) 440-0779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Dia De Los Muertos Dinner Fundraiser, 6 p.m., St. Francis Leven Center, 110 N. Madison. Tickets are $30 per person. Includes dinner and drink. For 21+. Dress in festive, cheerful attire. Award for best-dressed. For more information, call (580) 237-0909.
EVENT [Saturday]
Costumes and Cocktails, 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Featuring music by Hook, costume contest, hors d'oeuvres, dancing and more. Tickets are $20 per person or $200 for a table of eight. For tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Sunday]
Fall Fest, 2-4 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 215 S. Cleveland. Trunk or treat, carnival, hay maze, cookie walk and games. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 234-6622.
MUSIC [Sunday]
Petra, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $32. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call (580) 616-7380, or visit the ticket office.
EVENT [Monday]
Fall Festival: 'Ready, Set, Go!', 6-8 p.m., Willow View Methodist Church. Games, candy, prizes, cotton candy and more. Costumes optional. For more information, call (580) 234-4899.
Nov. 4-10
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Annual event raises funds through the sale of food, crafts and artisan quilts. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/OklaMennoniterel.
EVENT [Saturday]
10th Annual A Ride to Remember, 9 a.m., Woodring Wall of Honor, 1026 S. 66th. Annual Vietnam remembrance poker run. Fee is $20; proceeds benefit the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park. Last bike in at 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 700 W. Oxford.
EVENT [Saturday]
Elks Lodge Rod Run Car Show & Swap Meet, 7:30 a.m., Enid Elks Lodge, 700 W. Oxford. Registration starts at $20. Benefiting Garfield County Car Campus and Enid CDSA. For more information, call (580) 747-8998.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Living history programs will be held throughout the day at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid SPCA Annual Festival: Adventure Awaits, 7 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Admission is $35 per person. Purchase tickets at the ESPCA, The Cat Clinic or The Groom Closet.
Nov. 11-17
EVENT [Saturday]
Vance Spouses' Club Holiday Marketplace, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Vendors, hourly raffles, bake sale, photos with Santa, selfie booth. Admission is $1 or canned good donation. One raffle ticket included with entry. For more information, to go https://www.facebook.com/VSCHolidayMarketPlace.
EVENT [Saturday]
A Salute to Our Veterans Parade, 11 a.m., Downtown Enid. For more information, call (580) 231-1128.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Kids' Cookies & Crafts Workshop, 5-7 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Cost is $30 per person. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/thefarmonnorman.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
