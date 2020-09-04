First Friday set for tonight

First Friday will kick off for the year on at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sept. 4-10

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Enjoy local music and a variety of activities and specials at stores throughout downtown. Social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged. For more info, find September First Friday on Facebook.

EVENT [Friday]

Indian Tacos and Live Music, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., 417 S. Washington. Live music by Steven Harwood 7-10 p.m., $10 indian taco with beverage, fundraiser and silent auction for the Little Red Caboose Reading & Learning Center by Railroad Museum of Oklahoma. Also offered is a $4 kids meal of hotdog, cookie, chips and drink. For more info, call (580) 233-3051.

Sept. 11-17

THEATER [Friday-Sunday, Thur.]

'Rumors,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adult, $15 for military and $8 for student. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or at the box office. 

EVENT [Saturday]

Walk 4RKids, 10 a.m., Meadowlake Park. Event honors those who have special needs. Plus food, rides, games and more. For more info, go to 4rkids.com.

EVENT [Thursday]

Outdoor Floyd, A Socially Distanced Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 8 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center parking lot. Tickets per vehicle (maximum five people) are $110, $160, $185 and $210. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.

Sept. 18-24

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

'Rumors,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adult, $15 for military and $8 for student. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or at the box office. 

MUSIC [Saturday]

Enid Symphony Orchestra Presents A Tribute to Motown, 7:30 p.m., the gazebo at Government Springs Park. Featuring Spectrum, a Las Vegas-based male quartet. Admission is $30 for VIP seating, $20 for general admission and free for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult. For more info, go to enidsymphony.org.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

