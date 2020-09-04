Sept. 4-10
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Enjoy local music and a variety of activities and specials at stores throughout downtown. Social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged. For more info, find September First Friday on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday]
Indian Tacos and Live Music, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., 417 S. Washington. Live music by Steven Harwood 7-10 p.m., $10 indian taco with beverage, fundraiser and silent auction for the Little Red Caboose Reading & Learning Center by Railroad Museum of Oklahoma. Also offered is a $4 kids meal of hotdog, cookie, chips and drink. For more info, call (580) 233-3051.
Sept. 11-17
THEATER [Friday-Sunday, Thur.]
'Rumors,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adult, $15 for military and $8 for student. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or at the box office.
EVENT [Saturday]
Walk 4RKids, 10 a.m., Meadowlake Park. Event honors those who have special needs. Plus food, rides, games and more. For more info, go to 4rkids.com.
EVENT [Thursday]
Outdoor Floyd, A Socially Distanced Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 8 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center parking lot. Tickets per vehicle (maximum five people) are $110, $160, $185 and $210. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
Sept. 18-24
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Rumors,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adult, $15 for military and $8 for student. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or at the box office.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra Presents A Tribute to Motown, 7:30 p.m., the gazebo at Government Springs Park. Featuring Spectrum, a Las Vegas-based male quartet. Admission is $30 for VIP seating, $20 for general admission and free for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult. For more info, go to enidsymphony.org.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.