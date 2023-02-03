Feb. 3-9

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Saturday]

Date Night, 2-4 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Couples can create their own time capsules and take home a box of chocolate truffles. Tickets are $35 in advance. To purchase and for more information, find The Farm on Norman on Facebook.

EVENT [Saturday]

Winter Chautauqua: Clara Barton, 7 p.m., Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid. Workshops will be at 10:30 a.m. ("Is War the Mother of Invention?") and noon ("Warrior Women: American Women in Combat"). Admission is free. For more information, find Enid Chautauqua in the Park on Facebook.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]

Feb. 10-16

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

The Awesome 80s Prom, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. An interactive dinner theater experience with dinner starting at 7. Admission is $75 per person for dinner, or $25 for show only. Purchase tickets at gaslighttheatre.org or by calling (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Friday]

Date Night at the Heritage Center, 7-9 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Explore museum exhibits, enjoy hors d'oeuvres and romantic beverages. Admission is $25 per person. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Dually Noted, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]

Feb. 17-23

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

MUSIC [Friday]

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin' Tour, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $39-$69 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, or by calling (580) 616-7380.

EVENT [Saturday]

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

