VanBuren Cruisers will roll into town

A driver cruises behind the wheel of a 1966 Mustang along the Van Buren strip with other drivers Friday, June 19, 2015. 

 Bonnie Vculek | Enid News & Eagle | File Photo

June 17-23

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

Chautauqua in the Park, workshops 10:30 a.m. and noon both days, with character presentations at 7:30 p.m., Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more info, find Chautauqua in the Park on Facebook.

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

Van Buren Cruisers, 7-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday on Van Buren, with car show 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway. An annual event when people get together with their classic cars and cruise Van Buren. For more information, find VanBuren Cruisers on Facebook.

EVENT [Saturday]

Weekends on Maine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Maine between Washington and Independence. Vendors, music and more during this once-a-month event. For more information, go to enidbrewing.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

Pop Ups on Park St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Park Street, south of Stride Bank Center. Live music by Alltown, local vendors, food trucks, sno-cones, face painting and free axe throwing. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/popupsonparkst.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Event features characters inside Humphrey Heritage Village. With museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

June 24-30

EVENT [Saturday]

Cardboard & Duct Tape Boat Race, 6-8 p.m., Champlin Pool. Entry fee is $15. Hot dog, chips and drink provided for each racer. Six awards will be handed out. For more information, go to https://www.enid.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/14749/1435.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Oklahoma Wind Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

July 1-7

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. A special monthly event featuring musicians performing, food trucks, stores open late and more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Event features characters inside Humphrey Heritage Village. With museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Monday]

Leonardo's Hometown Celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Hot dogs and hamburgers, plus other refreshments, as well as games, activities, prizes and more. Admission is $5 for members and $9 for non-members. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.

EVENT [Monday]

City of Enid Independence Day Celebration, 4 a.m. to dusk. Day's events begin with fishing derby check-in at 4 a.m., then fishing derby at 5:30 a.m. Throughout the day there will be food trucks, Meadowlake park rides, paddle boats and concessions, leading to the orchestra performance at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. For more information, call the city at (580) 616-7310.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Enid Kiwanis Club Rides

Meadowlake Park, at Van Buren and Rupe

Open 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Train rides, Ferris wheel, carousel and more

Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones

Open 3-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday

Meadowlake Park

