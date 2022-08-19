Aug. 19-25
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Stride Bank Center. An immersive exhibit with animatronic dinosaurs, fossil dig, inflatables, play area and more. Tickets are timed entry and $19 each. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center's Humphrey Heritage Village, 507 S. 4th. Go back in time to the land run days with reenactors explaining about that period's history. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MOVIE [Saturday]
Movie on Park: "Clifford the Big Red Dog," 8:30 p.m., 150 W. Park. Seating will begin at 7:30, as Kona Ice and Horton's Cotton Candy will be on hand. For more information, call (580) 616-7313.
Aug. 26-Sept. 1
EVENT [Saturday]
Sooner Celebration, all day long in Waukomis. Festival includes softball tournament, motorcycle show, stereo sound-off, motorcycle burnout, car show, horseshoe tournament, cornhole competition, inflatables, BBQ competition, food trucks, vendors and street dance. For more info, find Sooner Celebration, Waukomis, OK on Facebook.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Buffalo Jones & the Herd, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Sept. 2-8
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Monthly event with food trucks, entertainment and special events in shops throughout downtown. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Reenactors will be stationed throughout Humphrey Heritage Village, giving attendees a look into Enid's past. Admission is regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Enid Kiwanis Club Rides
Meadowlake Park, at Van Buren and Rupe
Open 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Train rides, Ferris wheel, carousel and more
Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones
Open 3-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday
Meadowlake Park
