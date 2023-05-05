First Friday Fiesta

A band plays downtown during First Friday Fiesta May 6, 2022. (Photo provided)

May 5-11

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday Fiesta, 5:30-10 p.m., downtown Enid. Annual event celebrates Hispanic community with dancing, bands, vendors, food trucks and more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052, or find First Friday Enid on Facebook.

EVENT [Friday]

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., Garfield County Court House lawn. Event raises awareness against sexual assault. Register online at ywcaenid.com, or at the YWCA front desk.

MUSIC [Friday]

Tri-State Music Festival Grand Concert, 7 p.m., Enid High School auditorium. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students, or $10 per family. 

EVENT [Saturday]

The Market Neighborhood Shops' Mothers Day Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Free admission. Dozens of vendors. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Saturday]

North Central Iris Society Iris Show, 1-5 p.m., OSU Extension Center, 316 E. Oxford. For more information, call (580) 237-1228.

May 12-18

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'Arsenic and Old Lace,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military members and $8 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday]

Enid Gem and Mineral Society Annual Rock Swap, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Breezeway on Randolph. Admission is free. For vendor info, contact John at (580) 231-8111.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Enid Symphony Orchestra presents Caroline Cox Turek, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military members and $15 for students. Purchase at enidsymphony.org, or call (580) 237-9646.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Bobby Bennett Band, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. Open to members and qualifying guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

MUSIC [Thursday]

Little Big Town, 8 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, or by calling (580) 616-7380.

May 19-25

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

'Arsenic and Old Lace,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military members and $8 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Country Vault Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. Open to members and qualifying guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

EXHIBIT [Thru April 29]

'Frozen in Time: A Photographic History of Northwestern Oklahoma,' open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

