July 31-Aug. 6
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
FLY Film Festival, held virtually at www.flyfilmfestival.org starting at 8 a.m. Friday. Those who want to "attend" can make a donation and they will be emailed a link. For more information, visit the film festival website.
THEATER [Fri.-Sun., Thur.]
'Little Shop of Horrors,' 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Thursday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $9 for students. Face masks encouraged, other COVID-19 precautions in place. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Step back in time with re-enactors at the Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Enid Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Stride Bank Center. With special guest Sam Jones, aka Flash Gordon. Tickets are $10 per day. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com/events/enid-comiccon.
Aug. 7-13
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Little Shop of Horrors,' 8 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $9 for students. Face masks encouraged, other COVID-19 precautions in place. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
HANOR Smokin' Red Dirt BBQ, Stride Bank Center. Events include live music Friday evening, Enid Noon AMBUC lunch 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and awards later in the afternoon. For more information, go to https://reddirtbbq.etownthemagazine.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Fast and the Furriest 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, 6:30-8 a.m., Crosslin Park, 1520 W. Oxford. Registration starts at 5:30 a.m. Cost is $10 for 1-mile, $20 for 5K. Register at www.enid.org.
Aug. 14-20
EVENT [Friday]
Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing presents Silent Nite on the Town, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with film at 7, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets available at Visit Enid or at the door (one person for $15, two for $25). For more info, call (580) 234-3734.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Step back in time with re-enactors at the Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
