May 7-13
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday Fiesta, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Monthly celebration of downtown will be Cinco de Mayo themed and have food trucks, Mexican folk dancers and more. Stores will have specials, and musicians will perform throughout downtown. For more information, call Main Street Enid at (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Friday]
YWCA Enid's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., courthouse lawn in downtown Enid. Event for men raising awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence. Registration is $50 per person, or $350 for a team of eight. For more information, call (580) 234-7581. You can register at bit.ly/WalkAMile2021.
EVENT [Friday]
Karaoke, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Second Saturday, 7:30 a.m., Main Street in Waukomis.
EVENT [Saturday]
Mother's Day Celebration at Railroad Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Schedule includes doughnuts, coffee and juice 10-11 a.m., snacks and punch till 3 p.m. and art and gift making 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Create flower basket art ($7), garden rock painting ($4), pinecone bird feeders ($2) and mother and grandmother postcard coloring ($2). Mothers get in free; general admission is $5. For more information, call (580) 233-3051.
MUSIC [Sunday]
'A Crazy Quilt of Music,' 5 p.m., Joan Allen Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Performance for season subscribers only. There will also be a dress rehearsal for non-subscribers 1-3:30 p.m. Admission for the rehearsal is $10 at the door. For more information, go to enidsymphony.org.
May 14-20
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport. An $8 buffet breakfast served by Barnstormers Restaurant, plus fly-in and static aircraft displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EVENT [Saturday]
Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Maine between Independence and Washington. Music, food, vendors and art during this event held once a month. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Market Neighborhood Shops, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Enid Lego Builder will be hiding some pieces during the event. Admission is free. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.
MOVIE [Saturday]
'The Secret Life of Pets 2,' 7-9 p.m., Champlin Park, 1198 Sequoyah Drive. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
May 21-27
MUSIC [Saturday]
Dueling Pianos, 6-7 p.m. cocktail hour, with music 7-10 p.m., Oakwood Country Club. Proceeds will be matched to benefit Bennie's Barn. Tickets are $75 per person, $100 for VIP, $750 for a table of 10 or $1,000 for a VIP table of 10. VIP tickets include personal waiter and open bar for one hour. For more information, call (580) 548-7258.
MUSIC [Wednesday]
Drive-in Theater Tour featuring Zach Williams, Mac Powell and Cain, gates open 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at dusk, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Tickets per vehicle start at $88 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2131371/?partner_id=3087.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
