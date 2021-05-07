210422-news-heels.jpg

Men walk in high heels during the second annual YWCA Enid’s Walk A Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser in May 2015.

 Bonnie Vculek | Enid News & Eagle | File Photo

May 7-13

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday Fiesta, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Monthly celebration of downtown will be Cinco de Mayo themed and have food trucks, Mexican folk dancers and more. Stores will have specials, and musicians will perform throughout downtown. For more information, call Main Street Enid at (580) 234-1052.

EVENT [Friday]

YWCA Enid's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., courthouse lawn in downtown Enid. Event for men raising awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence. Registration is $50 per person, or $350 for a team of eight. For more information, call (580) 234-7581. You can register at bit.ly/WalkAMile2021.

EVENT [Friday]

Karaoke, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Saturday]

Second Saturday, 7:30 a.m., Main Street in Waukomis. 

EVENT [Saturday]

Mother's Day Celebration at Railroad Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Schedule includes doughnuts, coffee and juice 10-11 a.m., snacks and punch till 3 p.m. and art and gift making 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Create flower basket art ($7), garden rock painting ($4), pinecone bird feeders ($2) and mother and grandmother postcard coloring ($2). Mothers get in free; general admission is $5. For more information, call (580) 233-3051.

MUSIC [Sunday]

'A Crazy Quilt of Music,' 5 p.m., Joan Allen Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Performance for season subscribers only. There will also be a dress rehearsal for non-subscribers 1-3:30 p.m. Admission for the rehearsal is $10 at the door. For more information, go to enidsymphony.org.

May 14-20

EVENT [Saturday]

Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport. An $8 buffet breakfast served by Barnstormers Restaurant, plus fly-in and static aircraft displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.

EVENT [Saturday]

Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Maine between Independence and Washington. Music, food, vendors and art during this event held once a month. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.

EVENT [Saturday]

The Market Neighborhood Shops, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Enid Lego Builder will be hiding some pieces during the event. Admission is free. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.

MOVIE [Saturday]

'The Secret Life of Pets 2,' 7-9 p.m., Champlin Park, 1198 Sequoyah Drive. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.

May 21-27

MUSIC [Saturday]

Dueling Pianos, 6-7 p.m. cocktail hour, with music 7-10 p.m., Oakwood Country Club. Proceeds will be matched to benefit Bennie's Barn. Tickets are $75 per person, $100 for VIP, $750 for a table of 10 or $1,000 for a VIP table of 10. VIP tickets include personal waiter and open bar for one hour. For more information, call (580) 548-7258.

MUSIC [Wednesday]

Drive-in Theater Tour featuring Zach Williams, Mac Powell and Cain, gates open 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at dusk, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Tickets per vehicle start at $88 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2131371/?partner_id=3087.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you