Dec. 16-22
EVENT [Friday]
Leonardo's Night of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. AdventureQuest will be lit up; guests can meet Santa and his elves, create Christmas crafts, decorate cookies and enjoy hot chocolate. Admission is $9 for non-members and $5 for members. Also Dec. 23. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EVENT [Friday]
Bennie's Barn Presents Sleigh Rides at 81 Ranch, 5-10 p.m., 5220 N. U.S. 81. Sleigh rides with Santa, hot cocoa bar, therapy horses, Elf on the Shelf, ponies, live band, Crazy Plate food. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Register at benniesbarn.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Christmas Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Food, gift shopping, live nativity and photos with "baby reindeer." For more information, call (580) 470-0625.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past every first and third Saturday. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Dually Noted & Friends at The One, 3-5 p.m., Park Street south of Stride Bank Center. For more info, go to theoneenid.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Caxcan Hispanic Dance Group, 5:15-5:45 p.m., Park Street south of Stride Bank Center. For more info, go to theoneenid.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Bobby Bennett Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Sunday]
Christmas Art Show featuring Connie Moore, 2-4 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. All works will be for sale, with ESO receiving 10% of proceeds. ESO-themed ornaments will be on sale for $20. Admission is by donation. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
MUSIC [Sunday]
Kyle Dillingham, 6 p.m., Enid First Assembly, 905 N. Oakwood. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 233-1742.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Murder at the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 6-8 p.m., Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. A mystery event for adults with light refreshment. RSVP at (580) 234-6313.
Dec. 23-29
EVENT [Friday]
EVENT [Friday]
Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Events coming soon!
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Holidays on Ice
South of Stride Bank Center
Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
Open 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Special hours include noon to 9 p.m. (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) from Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 19-30; 3-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; noon to 11 p.m. on Nov. 25, which is Enid Lights Up the Plains; noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; and noon to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Admission is $14 per person, which includes skates and a wristband that allows for all-day skating. With a military ID, the admission is $12, and for those who bring their own skates or are 5 years old and younger, the price for admission is $10. Season passes are $60 each, and group skating rates and party packages are available, as well.
https://www.facebook.com/SkateInEnid
The One
Open Nov. 25-Jan. 3
Park Street, south of Stride Bank Center
Myriad events will occur in the vicinity of the tree. For a full calendar, go to https://www.theoneenid.com.
