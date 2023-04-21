Sergio Monteiro

April 21-27

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

Hospice Circle of Love Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 314 S. 3rd. Hardbacks for sale for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents. For more information, call (580) 234-2273.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Enid Symphony Orchestra Presents Sergio Monteiro, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military and $15 for students. Purchase at enidsymphony.org.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Lost River Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. Member and qualified guest welcome. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EXHIBIT [Thru April 29]

'Frozen in Time: A Photographic History of Northwestern Oklahoma,' open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

April 28-May 4

EVENT [Friday]

Enid Arts Council Annual Fundraiser: The Art of the Host, by Alex Hitz, 6:30 p.m., Oakwood Country Club. Cocktails at 6:30, dinner at 7, Alex presenting at 8. Tickets are $95 per person and may be purchased at enidarts.org/events or at the Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott.

COMEDY [Saturday]

William Lee Martin, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $23 and may be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.

EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]

Kites Over Enid Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field behind Autry Technology Center. Special events include all-white memorial kite fly at 1 p.m. Saturday and red, white and blue display at 1 p.m. Sunday. There will also be kite and food vendors on hand. For more information, go to https://visitenid.org/event/kites-over-enid.

May 5-11

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday Fiesta, 5:30-10 p.m., downtown Enid. Annual event celebrates Hispanic community with dancing, bands, vendors, food trucks and more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052, or find First Friday Enid on Facebook.

EVENT [Friday]

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., Garfield County Court House lawn. Event raises awareness against sexual assault. Register online at ywcaenid.com, or at the YWCA front desk.

EVENT [Saturday]

The Market Neighborhood Shops' Mothers Day Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Free admission. Dozens of vendors. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Saturday]

Royal Ball, 6-8:30 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Food, dancing, horse-drawn carriage rides, games and more. Tickets are $40 per person or $35 per member. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to leonardos.org.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

