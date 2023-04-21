April 21-27
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Hospice Circle of Love Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 314 S. 3rd. Hardbacks for sale for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents. For more information, call (580) 234-2273.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra Presents Sergio Monteiro, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military and $15 for students. Purchase at enidsymphony.org.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Lost River Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. Member and qualified guest welcome. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Thru April 29]
'Frozen in Time: A Photographic History of Northwestern Oklahoma,' open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
April 28-May 4
EVENT [Friday]
Enid Arts Council Annual Fundraiser: The Art of the Host, by Alex Hitz, 6:30 p.m., Oakwood Country Club. Cocktails at 6:30, dinner at 7, Alex presenting at 8. Tickets are $95 per person and may be purchased at enidarts.org/events or at the Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott.
COMEDY [Saturday]
William Lee Martin, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $23 and may be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Kites Over Enid Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field behind Autry Technology Center. Special events include all-white memorial kite fly at 1 p.m. Saturday and red, white and blue display at 1 p.m. Sunday. There will also be kite and food vendors on hand. For more information, go to https://visitenid.org/event/kites-over-enid.
EXHIBIT [Thru April 29]
May 5-11
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday Fiesta, 5:30-10 p.m., downtown Enid. Annual event celebrates Hispanic community with dancing, bands, vendors, food trucks and more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052, or find First Friday Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday]
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., Garfield County Court House lawn. Event raises awareness against sexual assault. Register online at ywcaenid.com, or at the YWCA front desk.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Market Neighborhood Shops' Mothers Day Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Free admission. Dozens of vendors. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Royal Ball, 6-8:30 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Food, dancing, horse-drawn carriage rides, games and more. Tickets are $40 per person or $35 per member. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to leonardos.org.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
EXHIBIT [Thru April 29]
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
