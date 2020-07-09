July 10-16
EVENT [Friday]
(Second) First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Shops downtown will host musicians and hold special events. Masks are highly suggested for attendees. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayEnid.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Shakespeare in the Park: 'Twelfth Night,' 8 p.m., Government Springs Park. Directed by Bailey Wilson. Admission is free. For more information, go to http://www.gaslighttheatre.org/twelfth-night.html.
EVENT [Saturday]
OnPoint Hoops Classic, 4 p.m. Stride Bank Center. Youth basketball skills camp starts at 2 p.m. Participants include NOC Enid Tanara Combs of Fairview. Tickets are $25 for floor seats, 10 for adults and $7 for children. Skills camp is free with purchase of game ticket. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
July 17-23
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Step back in time with re-enactors at the Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
July 24-30
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Northwest Oklahoma Junior Rodeo, starting 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. For more info, go to www.nwojr.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
P-nutt and Friends, 7:30 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $15 for adults. Children under 10 are free. Catfish/shrimp dinner at 5:30 p.m. before the show $10/$12. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mooseheart Activity Center. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
