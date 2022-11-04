Nov. 4-10
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Annual event raises funds through the sale of food, crafts and artisan quilts. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/OklaMennoniterel.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Hamfest, 8 a.m., Stride Bank Center. Admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Event for amateur radio enthusiasts or those interested in getting into it. For more information, go to enidARC.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
10th Annual A Ride to Remember, 9 a.m., Woodring Wall of Honor, 1026 S. 66th. Annual Vietnam remembrance poker run. Fee is $20; proceeds benefit the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park. Last bike in at 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 700 W. Oxford.
EVENT [Saturday]
Antique & Handcraft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Myriad vendors will have items on hand, and brunch will also be served that day. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/thefarmonnorman.
EVENT [Saturday]
Elks Lodge Rod Run Car Show & Swap Meet, 9 a.m., Enid Elks Lodge, 700 W. Oxford. Registration is $20 and begins at 7:30 a.m. Benefiting Garfield County Car Campus and Enid CDSA. For more information, call (580) 747-8998.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Living history programs will be held throughout the day at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid SPCA Annual Festival: Adventure Awaits, 7 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Admission is $35 per person. Purchase tickets at the ESPCA, The Cat Clinic or The Groom Closet.
Nov. 11-17
EVENT [Saturday]
Vance Spouses' Club Holiday Marketplace, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Vendors, hourly raffles, bake sale, photos with Santa, selfie booth. Admission is $1 or canned good donation. One raffle ticket included with entry. For more information, to go https://www.facebook.com/VSCHolidayMarketPlace.
EVENT [Saturday]
A Salute to Our Veterans Parade, 11 a.m., Downtown Enid. For more information, call (580) 231-1128.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Backstage Pass, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Kids' Cookies & Crafts Workshop, 5-7 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Cost is $30 per person. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/thefarmonnorman.
Nov. 18-24
EVENT [Friday]
Date Night Pie & Mocktail Tasting Event, 5:45 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Tickets are $55 per couple. Four-course pie tasting with one hot mocktail and one cold mocktail. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/thefarmonnorman.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Home for the Holidays Home & Garden/Gift & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. More than 100 vendors. Admission is $5 for adults; kids 12 and under free. For more information, go to enidhomeshow.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Pop Ups on Park St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., south of Stride Bank Center. Vendors, live music and more. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/popupsonpark.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Rich Rodriguez, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.