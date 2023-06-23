June 23-29
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Savage in Limbo,' 7:30 p.m., Turpin at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10. For more info or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/savage-in-limbo.html.
EVENT [Saturday]
Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hoover Building on Garfield County Fairgrounds, 111 W. Purdue. There will be vendors, food, baked goods and more. Organized by Blue Star Mothers. Event will raise money to support troops.
THEATER [Saturday]
4RKids Movie Night: 'The Good Dinosaur,' 8 p.m., 4RKids, 710 Overland Trail. Admission is free. For more info, call (580) 237-7890.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Noon AMBUCS Mud Volleyball & BBQ, 8 a.m., CW Scooters, 3630 N. Van Buren. Cost is $375 per team. Cooler is fee is $100. For more info, call (580) 233-5447.
EVENT [Saturday]
Pizza, Pop and Puzzles, noon, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. Under 18 must be accompanied by adult. For more info or to get signed up, call (580) 234-6313 or visit the front desk.
EVENT [Saturday]
Doug T Hypno Show, 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Admission is $50. To purchase tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com, or call (580) 234-1919.
EVENT [Saturday]
Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race, 6-8 p.m., Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee. Awards will be given during the event. For a registration form and more info, go to https://www.enid.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/14842/1435.
THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]
Gaslight Kids Drama Camp presents 'The Wizard of Oz,' Emerald cast 2 p.m. and Ruby cast 4 p.m. each day, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $5. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
June 30-July 6
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
EVENT [Friday]
Lip Sync Battle, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $75 per person. Event is 21 and over only. For more info or to register, go to www.rsvpenid.org/lipsyncbattle.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
July 7-13
EVENT [Friday]
July First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. There will be live music by Morgan Reynolds, food trucks, a plaza party and much more. For more info, find First Friday Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday]
Bacon Bash, 6-9 p.m., Enid Brewing Co., 126 S. Independence. Tickets are $10 for 10 samples. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.
EVENT [Thursday]
Purses with Purpose Silent Auction & Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $60 per person. To purchase tickets, go to www.ywcaenid.com.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
