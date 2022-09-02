Sept. 2-8
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Monthly event with food trucks, entertainment and special events in shops throughout downtown. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Reenactors will be stationed throughout Humphrey Heritage Village, giving attendees a look into Enid's past. Admission is regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Sept. 9-15
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Shakespeare in the Park: 'Macbeth,' 8 p.m. each day, Government Springs Park. This year's show will feature an all-female cast. Performances free and open to the public. For more information, call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
Vance Air Force Ball, 6 p.m. social, 7 p.m. ball, Stride Bank Center. Formal military wear/formal attire required. Civilian tickets are $55 each. Tickets can be purchased at the Stride Bank Center box office, by calling (580) 616-7380, or going to stridebankcenter.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
George Brothers, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Thursday]
United Way of Northwest Oklahoma Superhero Campaign Kickoff, 6-9 p.m., David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Free hot dogs, cornhole competition, music by Dually Noted, ax throwing, inflatables, dunk tank. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Sept. 16-22
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Cherokee Strip Celebration, downtown Enid both days. Includes lunch on the courthouse lawn 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Cherokee Strip festival 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. For more information, call (580) 237-2494.
EVENT [Saturday]
Triangle Insurance Great Land Run, 6:30 a.m. half marathon, 7 a.m. 5K/10K, Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Check-in starts at 5:30 a.m. Registration is $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K and $65 for the half marathon. After Sept. 21, prices go up by $5. Registration for the 5K for children under 10 is $25. To register, go to greatlandrun.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Reenactors will be stationed throughout Humphrey Heritage Village, giving attendees a look into Enid's past. Admission is regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra presents the Land Run Hoedown feat. 'First Lady of the Fiddle' Jana Jae, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military and $15 for students. To purchase, go to enidsymphony.org.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Enid Kiwanis Club Rides
Meadowlake Park, at Van Buren and Rupe
Open 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Train rides, Ferris wheel, carousel and more
Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones
Open 3-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday
Meadowlake Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.