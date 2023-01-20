Getout Alice in Wonderland

Cast members rehearse a scene from the Gaslight Theatre production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

Jan. 20-26

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Saturday]

MLK Commemorative March and Celebration Program, 1:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.

THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]

'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Annual children's theatre presented by Gaslight Teens. All tickets are $5. To purchase, call (580) 234-2307, or go to gaslighttheatre.org.

MUSIC [Sunday]

'The Four Seasons,' presented by Enid Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Featuring nationally renowned violinist Caroline Cox Turek. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military and $15 for students. To purchase, call (580) 237-9646, or go to enidsymphony.org.

Jan. 27-Feb. 2

MUSIC [Friday]

Village Sounds: Desi & Cody, 7-9 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Lost River Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]

EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]

'Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,' during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Artwork's influence on the wild west is examined. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

Feb. 3-9

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Saturday]

Winter Chautauqua: Clara Barton, 7 p.m., Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid. Workshops will be at 10:30 a.m. ("Is War the Mother of Invention?") and noon ("Warrior Women: American Women in Combat"). Admission is free. For more information, find Enid Chautauqua in the Park on Facebook.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

