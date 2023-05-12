May 12-18
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Arsenic and Old Lace,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military members and $8 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Gem and Mineral Society Annual Rock Swap, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Breezeway on Randolph. Admission is free. For vendor info, contact John at (580) 231-8111.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra presents Caroline Cox Turek, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military members and $15 for students. Purchase at enidsymphony.org, or call (580) 237-9646.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Bobby Bennett Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. Open to members and qualifying guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
MUSIC [Thursday]
Little Big Town, 8 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, or by calling (580) 616-7380.
May 19-25
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Arsenic and Old Lace,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military members and $8 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Country Vault Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. Open to members and qualifying guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
May 26-June 1
EVENT [Monday]
Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. For more information, call (580) 233-4530.
