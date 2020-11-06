Nov. 6-12
MUSIC [Friday]
Hairball, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $29. Masks are required for those seated in section 204. To purchase tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
MUSIC [Friday]
Robert Gober, 7:30-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779. No cover.
EVENT [Saturday]
A Ride To Remember, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1026 S. 66th St. 100-mile ride in honor of Oklahoma veterans. $20 per rider, 50/50 victory raffle drawing, door prizes at Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Registration starts at 9 a.m. For more information, call (580) 237-6933.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Robert Allen Band, 7:30-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779. Admission is $10.
EVENT [Sunday]
Veterans Day Fun Run, 2 p.m., Crosslin Park. Check-in at 1:30 p.m. Cost to participate is $20, which includes long-sleeved shirt and American flag bandana, or $10 without apparel. Event hosted by Enid Cheer. Donations of non-perishable food or other items for veterans are welcome.
Nov. 13-19
MUSIC [Friday]
Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. General admission $10, with premium seating $15 and meet-and-greet $25. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Enid. For more information or to participate, call (580) 231-7964.
MUSIC [Saturday]
George Brothers, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779. No cover.
Nov. 20-26
MUSIC [Friday]
Rich Rodriguez, 7:30-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779. No cover.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Back Stage Pass, 7:30-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779. Admission is $10.
EVENT [Thursday]
4RKids Turkey Trot 5K, 7:30 a.m., DaVinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria, 2315 W. Willow. Cost for 5K is $30, 1-mile is $20, virtual run $30. To register, go to enidturkeytrot.itsyourrace.com.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
