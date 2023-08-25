Aug. 25-31
EVENT [Saturday]
Sooner Celebration, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waukomis. Events include stock show, bounce houses, food trucks and vendors, motorcycle/atv show, car show, horse shoe pitching contest, turtle races, cornhole tournament, kids games, watermelon feed and parade. For more information, check out Sooner Celebration, Waukomis, OK on Facebook.
EXHIBIT [Saturday]
'Fantasy Flora & Fauna,' 3-5 p.m., Jane Champlin Art Gallery at Enid Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Featuring the works of Oklahoma-based artist Sherry Gruber. For more information, go to enidsymphony.org, or call (580) 237-9646.
EVENT [Saturday]
Laughter & Lyrics, 6:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Pavilion, 111 W. Purdue. Dueling pianos and comedian Jamie Campbell. Benefiting 4RKids. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. To purchase, go to https://www.4rkids.com/event-details/laughter-lyrics.
EVENT [Saturday]
The 2022-2023 Charlie Awards, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Annual event hands out awards to the best of local theater. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
MOVIE [Saturday]
Movie on Park: 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,' 8:30 p.m., 150 W. Park. Free popcorn and water. Bring a chair or blanket. Presented by Enid Parks & Recreation. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
MUSIC [Monday]
Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: A Night at the Opera feat. Eduardo Moreira, pianist, 7 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
Sept. 1-7
EVENT [Friday]
September Speakeasy First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. A night of toe-tapping tunes, passwords to secret treasures and much more. For more information, find Main Street Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday]
NW OK Walk for Hope, 6:30 p.m., downtown Enid. Registration is at 5:30. Presented by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Includes live music, butterfly release, face painting and silent auction. For more information or to register, go to: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9341.
MUSIC [Friday]
Travis Ledoyt's the Sun and the Stars: A Legendary Evening, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Country Vault Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For member and qualified guest. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.
Sept. 8-14
EVENT [Sept. 6-10]
Garfield County Free Fair, open throughout the week at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. For full schedule, check out the fair guide, available online at www.chisholmtrailexpo.com.
EVENT [Friday]
Glow on Main Street Awards & Fundraising Gala, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Blasier.Pro DJ, photobooth, cash bar, buffet dinner, silent auction and glow-themed games. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information, check out Main Street Enid's Facebook page.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Rich Rodriquez, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For member and qualified guest. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Thursday]
United Way Campaign Kickoff, 6 p.m., David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Inflatables, axe throwing, dunk tank, cornhole competition, free hot dogs, games and music. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.