Cast members of the Gaslight Theatre production of "Once" rehearse Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

Aug. 25-31

EVENT [Saturday]

Sooner Celebration, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waukomis. Events include stock show, bounce houses, food trucks and vendors, motorcycle/atv show, car show, horse shoe pitching contest, turtle races, cornhole tournament, kids games, watermelon feed and parade. For more information, check out Sooner Celebration, Waukomis, OK on Facebook.

EXHIBIT [Saturday]

'Fantasy Flora & Fauna,' 3-5 p.m., Jane Champlin Art Gallery at Enid Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Featuring the works of Oklahoma-based artist Sherry Gruber. For more information, go to enidsymphony.org, or call (580) 237-9646.

EVENT [Saturday]

Laughter & Lyrics, 6:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Pavilion, 111 W. Purdue. Dueling pianos and comedian Jamie Campbell. Benefiting 4RKids. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. To purchase, go to https://www.4rkids.com/event-details/laughter-lyrics.

EVENT [Saturday]

The 2022-2023 Charlie Awards, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Annual event hands out awards to the best of local theater. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

MOVIE [Saturday]

Movie on Park: 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,' 8:30 p.m., 150 W. Park. Free popcorn and water. Bring a chair or blanket. Presented by Enid Parks & Recreation. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.

MUSIC [Monday]

Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: A Night at the Opera feat. Eduardo Moreira, pianist, 7 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.

Sept. 1-7

EVENT [Friday]

September Speakeasy First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. A night of toe-tapping tunes, passwords to secret treasures and much more. For more information, find Main Street Enid on Facebook.

EVENT [Friday]

NW OK Walk for Hope, 6:30 p.m., downtown Enid. Registration is at 5:30. Presented by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Includes live music, butterfly release, face painting and silent auction. For more information or to register, go to: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9341.

MUSIC [Friday]

Travis Ledoyt's the Sun and the Stars: A Legendary Evening, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Country Vault Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For member and qualified guest. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.

Sept. 8-14

EVENT [Sept. 6-10]

Garfield County Free Fair, open throughout the week at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. For full schedule, check out the fair guide, available online at www.chisholmtrailexpo.com.

EVENT [Friday]

Glow on Main Street Awards & Fundraising Gala, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Blasier.Pro DJ, photobooth, cash bar, buffet dinner, silent auction and glow-themed games. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information, check out Main Street Enid's Facebook page.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Rich Rodriquez, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For member and qualified guest. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Thursday]

United Way Campaign Kickoff, 6 p.m., David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Inflatables, axe throwing, dunk tank, cornhole competition, free hot dogs, games and music. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.

