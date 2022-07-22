July 22-28
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Lucky Stiff,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
Museum After Dark: An Evening with Dallas Mayer, 6-8 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Thru July 30]
Home on the Range: Dallas Mayer Art Show, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Entry included in regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
July 29-Aug. 4
EVENT [Saturday]
Saturday in the Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Meadowlake Park. There will be food, games, health screenings, rides, petting zoo, games and more. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 213-3178.
EVENT [Saturday]
Martial Combat League, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $35. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID or visit the box office.
EXHIBIT [Thru July 30]
Aug. 5-11
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Fly Film Festival, starting 9:30 a.m. Friday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Two-day event features independent films. Passes are $10 per day or $15 for both days. Purchase at filmfreeway.com/FLYFilmFestival/tickets.
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Monthly event features music, food trucks, events and activities around downtown and more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Cottage Market, 8-11 a.m., Champlin Park. Homemade goods, herbs, plants and produce available. For more information, call (580) 402-6732.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center's Humphrey Heritage Village, 507 S. 4th. Go back in time to the land run days with reenactors explaining about that period's history. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Enid Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Stride Bank Center. Featuring C. Andrew Nelson as Darth Vader and Alan Fernandes, who played a Tusken Raider in Star Wars. Cosplay contests for adults 4 p.m. Saturday and kids 3 p.m. Sunday. There will also be myriad vendors both days. Admission is $10 per day. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID, or visit the box office.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Enid Kiwanis Club Rides
Meadowlake Park, at Van Buren and Rupe
Open 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Train rides, Ferris wheel, carousel and more
Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones
Open 3-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday
Meadowlake Park
