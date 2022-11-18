Nov. 18-24
EVENT [Friday]
Author Ed Grover Visit, 4-6 p.m., Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. Come-and-go reception for the Oklahoma author's debut novel, "Life's A Ponderous Adventure: Musings of an Old Rancher." For more information, call (580) 234-6313.
EVENT [Friday]
Date Night Pie & Mocktail Tasting Event, 5:45 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Tickets are $55 per couple. Four-course pie tasting with one hot mocktail and one cold mocktail. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/thefarmonnorman.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Home for the Holidays Home & Garden/Gift & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. More than 100 vendors. Admission is $5 for adults; kids 12 and under free. For more information, go to enidhomeshow.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Pop Ups on Park St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., south of Stride Bank Center. Vendors, live music and more. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/popupsonpark.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past every first and third Saturday. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Parents' Night Out, 4-7 p.m., Champion Gym, 700 N. 10th. Parents who want a night out can bring their children ages pre-K through eighth grade to this free event. Crafts, games, "Polar Express" movie and free popcorn. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Rich Rodriguez, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
Nov. 25-Dec. 1
EVENT [Friday]
Enid Lights Up the Plains, 5-7:30 p.m., downtown Enid. Stores open, live music, food trucks and vendors, horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas lights parade, lighting of The One and much more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
The Market Neighborhood Shops Christmas Craft Show, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Stride Bank Center. Admission is free. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Christmas on Broadway' with Lindy Wilson and Brock Johnson, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Pre-concert art show by Connie Moore in the Jane Champlin Art Gallery. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military members and $15 for students. Purchase at enidsymphony.org, or call (580) 237-9646.
Dec. 2-8
EVENT [Friday]
Leonardo's Night of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. AdventureQuest will be lit up; guests can meet Santa and his elves, create Christmas crafts, decorate cookies and enjoy hot chocolate. Admission is $9 for non-members and $5 for members. Also Dec. 9, 16 and 23. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'A Seussified Christmas Carol,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. For tickets, call (580) 234-2307, or go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
The One's Christmas Cruise, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Enid (starting from Blaze's BBQ, 1002 W. Willow. Includes music by Backstage Pass, food trucks and more. To register, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2Ex9VvjrUH3j9cC6ME2lqPV_Cp5yyXzYPXyxx7apgF_zl-g/viewform.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past every first and third Saturday. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Holidays on Ice
South of Stride Bank Center
Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
Open 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Special hours include noon to 9 p.m. (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) from Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 19-30; 3-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; noon to 11 p.m. on Nov. 25, which is Enid Lights Up the Plains; noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; and noon to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Admission is $14 per person, which includes skates and a wristband that allows for all-day skating. With a military ID, the admission is $12, and for those who bring their own skates or are 5 years old and younger, the price for admission is $10. Season passes are $60 each, and group skating rates and party packages are available, as well.
https://www.facebook.com/SkateInEnid
The One
Open Nov. 25-Jan. 3
Park Street, south of Stride Bank Center
Myriad events will occur in the vicinity of the tree. For a full calendar, go to https://www.theoneenid.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.