Carlos Landeros and Jake Krumwiede (from left) talk about a toolbox Landeros is making during the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center’s Carpentry Make & Take Workshop Saturday, March 19, 2022. The event, led by museum director Krumwiede, was part of the center's History Alive! series that features re-enactors telling about the history of the area in the museum's Humphrey Heritage Village.

 Violet Hassler | Enid News & Eagle

Nov. 18-24

Author Ed Grover Visit, 4-6 p.m., Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. Come-and-go reception for the Oklahoma author's debut novel, "Life's A Ponderous Adventure: Musings of an Old Rancher." For more information, call (580) 234-6313.

Date Night Pie & Mocktail Tasting Event, 5:45 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Tickets are $55 per couple. Four-course pie tasting with one hot mocktail and one cold mocktail. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/thefarmonnorman.

Home for the Holidays Home & Garden/Gift & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. More than 100 vendors. Admission is $5 for adults; kids 12 and under free. For more information, go to enidhomeshow.com.

Pop Ups on Park St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., south of Stride Bank Center. Vendors, live music and more. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/popupsonpark.

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past every first and third Saturday. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

Parents' Night Out, 4-7 p.m., Champion Gym, 700 N. 10th. Parents who want a night out can bring their children ages pre-K through eighth grade to this free event. Crafts, games, "Polar Express" movie and free popcorn. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.

Rich Rodriguez, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Enid Lights Up the Plains, 5-7:30 p.m., downtown Enid. Stores open, live music, food trucks and vendors, horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas lights parade, lighting of The One and much more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.

The Market Neighborhood Shops Christmas Craft Show, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Stride Bank Center. Admission is free. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.

Enid Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Christmas on Broadway' with Lindy Wilson and Brock Johnson, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Pre-concert art show by Connie Moore in the Jane Champlin Art Gallery. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military members and $15 for students. Purchase at enidsymphony.org, or call (580) 237-9646.

Dec. 2-8

Leonardo's Night of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. AdventureQuest will be lit up; guests can meet Santa and his elves, create Christmas crafts, decorate cookies and enjoy hot chocolate. Admission is $9 for non-members and $5 for members. Also Dec. 9, 16 and 23. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.

'A Seussified Christmas Carol,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. For tickets, call (580) 234-2307, or go to gaslighttheatre.org.

The One's Christmas Cruise, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Enid (starting from Blaze's BBQ, 1002 W. Willow. Includes music by Backstage Pass, food trucks and more. To register, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2Ex9VvjrUH3j9cC6ME2lqPV_Cp5yyXzYPXyxx7apgF_zl-g/viewform.

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past every first and third Saturday. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Holidays on Ice

South of Stride Bank Center

Nov. 18 through Jan. 8

Open 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Special hours include noon to 9 p.m. (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) from Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 19-30; 3-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; noon to 11 p.m. on Nov. 25, which is Enid Lights Up the Plains; noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; and noon to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Admission is $14 per person, which includes skates and a wristband that allows for all-day skating. With a military ID, the admission is $12, and for those who bring their own skates or are 5 years old and younger, the price for admission is $10. Season passes are $60 each, and group skating rates and party packages are available, as well.

https://www.facebook.com/SkateInEnid

The One

Open Nov. 25-Jan. 3

Park Street, south of Stride Bank Center

Myriad events will occur in the vicinity of the tree. For a full calendar, go to https://www.theoneenid.com.

