June 2-8
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
Nescatunga Arts Festival and Sugar Show, 6-10 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, NWOSU-Alva. Artists and crafters will gather for the 52nd edition of the festival. There will also be booths, live music and entertainment, food trucks and more. For more information, go to www.nescatunga.org or visit www.facebook.com/nescatungaarts.
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday: Tunes in June, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Music throughout downtown, plus food trucks, specials at local businesses and more. For more information, check out June First Friday on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Fortunate Soul Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Open to members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
June 9-15
EVENT [Friday]
CDSA Wine Tour, 7 p.m., 114 S. Independence. Featuring wine and food pairings of the U.S., France, Greece, Marshall Islands and Belgium. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at cdsaok.org.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Dually Noted, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Open to members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Tuesday-June 17]
Enid Summer Chautauqua: American Aviation, Barnstorming to Mach-1, workshops 10:30 a.m. and noon each day with entertainment at 6:30 p.m. and main presentation at 7:30 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For full schedule, go to https://csrhc.org/chautauqua.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
June 16-22
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Van Buren Cruisers, 7-11:30 p.m., up and down Van Buren. Car show is 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway. For more information, visit VanBuren Cruisers of Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
