Sept. 1-7
EVENT [Friday]
September Speakeasy First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. A night of toe-tapping tunes, passwords to secret treasures and much more. For more information, find Main Street Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday]
NW OK Walk for Hope, 6:30 p.m., downtown Enid. Registration is at 5:30. Presented by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Includes live music, butterfly release, face painting and silent auction. For more information or to register, go to: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9341.
MUSIC [Friday]
Travis Ledoyt's the Sun and the Stars: A Legendary Evening, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Country Vault Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For member and qualified guest. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.
Sept. 8-14
EVENT [Sept. 6-10]
Garfield County Free Fair, open throughout the week at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. For full schedule, check out the fair guide, available online at www.chisholmtrailexpo.com.
EVENT [Friday]
Glow on Main Street Awards & Fundraising Gala, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Blasier.Pro DJ, photobooth, cash bar, buffet dinner, silent auction and glow-themed games. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information, check out Main Street Enid's Facebook page.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Rich Rodriquez, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For member and qualified guest. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Thursday]
United Way Campaign Kickoff, 6 p.m., David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Inflatables, axe throwing, dunk tank, cornhole competition, free hot dogs, games and music. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.
Sept. 15-21
MUSIC [Friday]
Ian Munsick, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Live outdoor concert with special guest Jake Worthington. Tickets are $38. Be sure to bring your lawn chair. For more information or to buy tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Cherokee Strip Celebration, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., downtown Enid. Parade at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Slash-O longhorns. There will be a variety of vendors and other booths around the courthouse lawn. For more information, find Enid Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
Great Land Run, 6:30 a.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Half marathon starts at 6:30, with 5K and 10K starting at 7:30. Pre-registration is $35 for 5K, $40 for 10K and $65 for half marathon. Children under 10 are $25 for 5K. Registration goes up $5 after Sept. 13. For more information, go to greatlandrun.com.
MUSIC [Saturday-Sunday]
Flipside - The Patti Page Story, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Joan Allen Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for educators and military, and $25 for students. For tickets, go to enidsymphony.org.
