May 14-20
MUSIC [Friday]
Robert Allen Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport. An $8 buffet breakfast served by Barnstormers Restaurant, plus fly-in and static aircraft displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EVENT [Saturday]
Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Maine between Independence and Washington. Music, food, vendors and art during this event held once a month. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
EVENT [Saturday]
Broadway Antiques & Uniques Presents Keep it Local on Broadway!, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Broadway Avenue in downtown Enid. Crafts, homemade foods, farmers market, food trucks, drawings and more. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 297-5113.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Market Neighborhood Shops, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Enid Lego Builder will be hiding some pieces during the event. Admission is free. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.
MOVIE [Saturday]
'The Secret Life of Pets 2,' 7 p.m. activities, 8:30 p.m. movie, Champlin Park, 1198 Sequoyah Drive. Free popcorn. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Katie & Kelly, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge. For members and guest. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
May 21-27
MUSIC [Saturday]
Dueling Pianos, 6-7 p.m. cocktail hour, with music 7-10 p.m., Oakwood Country Club. Proceeds will be matched to benefit Bennie's Barn. Tickets are $75 per person, $100 for VIP, $750 for a table of 10 or $1,000 for a VIP table of 10. VIP tickets include personal waiter and open bar for one hour. For more information, call (580) 548-7258.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Dually Noted Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
MUSIC [Wednesday]
Drive-in Theater Tour featuring Zach Williams, Mac Powell and Cain, gates open 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at dusk, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Tickets per vehicle start at $88 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2131371/?partner_id=3087.
May 28-June 3
EVENT [Saturday]
Red Dirt Run of Honor, 7 a.m., Vietnam Memorial Wall at Enid Woodring Regional Airport. Registration at 6:30 a.m. 5K only. Cost to enter is $30; cost for virtual half-marathon is $65 (through May 26). More information is available at reddirtrunofhonor.itsyourrace.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Steven Harwood, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For members and guest. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Sunday]
Red Dirt Ride to the Wall, 1 p.m., starting from parking lot at 1725 N. Van Buren. Organized by Carry the Flame of America & Rolling Thunder of Oklahoma. Followed by Rolling Thunder ceremony, Blessing of the Bikes and Vietnam pinning ceremony, show and shine car show and more activities. For a full list, find Red Dirt Run of Honor on Facebook.
EVENT [Monday]
City of Enid Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Woodring Wall of Honor at Enid Woodring Regional Airport. Free pulled pork meal follows for all in attendance. For more information, call (580) 478-3034.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
