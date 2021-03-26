1918 Geronimo

A 1918 Geronimo, made in Enid, will be on display at the Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America Car Show. (Photo provided)

March 26-April 1

MUSIC [Friday]

Karaoke at Enid Moose Lodge, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Saturday]

Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America Car Show, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with pinewood derby at 9:30 a.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Pre-register 4-7 p.m. Friday or 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration fee is $25. Event includes drawings and $5 hamburger lunch. Admission is free, but donations accepted. For more information, go to cimarronbsa.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

Red Brick Road Food Truck and Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 222 E. Maple. Live music, food and art. Admission is $2. For more information, go to www.enidevents.com, or call (580) 402-6732.

EVENT [Saturday]

PRCA Enid Ultimate Challenge: Xtreme Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Tickets are $19, $25 or $35. Seating will be socially distanced. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.stridebankcenter.com/events/prca-xtreme-bulls, call (855) TIX-ENID or visit the box office at Stride Bank Center.

MUSIC [Saturday]

'Uncle Tim' Holder, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Free to attend. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

April 2-8

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Live music, and special activities/events downtown. This month: Gaslight Theatre centennial celebration, chalk art demonstration and much more. For a list of activities and events, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/3748928595192106.

EVENT [Saturday]

Enid Eggfest, noon to 5 p.m., Crosslin Park. Easter egg hunt with prizes. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.

EVENT [Saturday]

20th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 2-4 p.m., presented by Great Salt Plains Park and the Nescatunga community on River Road. For ages 13 and under.

EVENT [Saturday]

Copy Cats: A Tribute To Concert Legends, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $15 and are available at stridebankcenter.com.

April 9-15

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'Breaking Legs,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $9 for students. Sunday pricing is $15 for adults, $12 for military and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

MUSIC [Friday]

Karaoke, 8:30 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Saturday]

29th Annual Corvette Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center Coliseum. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12. For more information, go to www.corvettesofenid.com.

MUSIC [Saturday]

'Gypsies & Rogues,' feat. Caroline Cox Turek, 5 p.m., Government Springs Park. Presented by Enid Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $27-$30 for VIP seating and $18-$20 for general admission. Children and students are free. For more information or tickets, go to https://enidsymphony.org/concerts-tickets.

EVENT [Saturday]

Youth and Family Services 10th Annual Gala, 6:30-11 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $75 and benefits the organization's Nights of Shelter campaign. For more information, call (580) 233-7220.

EVENT [Saturday]

Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $42.75, or $192.75 for VIP seating. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Katie Ballew Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

