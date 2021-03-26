March 26-April 1
MUSIC [Friday]
Karaoke at Enid Moose Lodge, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America Car Show, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with pinewood derby at 9:30 a.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Pre-register 4-7 p.m. Friday or 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration fee is $25. Event includes drawings and $5 hamburger lunch. Admission is free, but donations accepted. For more information, go to cimarronbsa.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Red Brick Road Food Truck and Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 222 E. Maple. Live music, food and art. Admission is $2. For more information, go to www.enidevents.com, or call (580) 402-6732.
EVENT [Saturday]
PRCA Enid Ultimate Challenge: Xtreme Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Tickets are $19, $25 or $35. Seating will be socially distanced. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.stridebankcenter.com/events/prca-xtreme-bulls, call (855) TIX-ENID or visit the box office at Stride Bank Center.
MUSIC [Saturday]
'Uncle Tim' Holder, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Free to attend. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
April 2-8
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Live music, and special activities/events downtown. This month: Gaslight Theatre centennial celebration, chalk art demonstration and much more. For a list of activities and events, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/3748928595192106.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Eggfest, noon to 5 p.m., Crosslin Park. Easter egg hunt with prizes. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
EVENT [Saturday]
20th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 2-4 p.m., presented by Great Salt Plains Park and the Nescatunga community on River Road. For ages 13 and under.
EVENT [Saturday]
Copy Cats: A Tribute To Concert Legends, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $15 and are available at stridebankcenter.com.
April 9-15
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Breaking Legs,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $9 for students. Sunday pricing is $15 for adults, $12 for military and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
MUSIC [Friday]
Karaoke, 8:30 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
29th Annual Corvette Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center Coliseum. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12. For more information, go to www.corvettesofenid.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
'Gypsies & Rogues,' feat. Caroline Cox Turek, 5 p.m., Government Springs Park. Presented by Enid Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $27-$30 for VIP seating and $18-$20 for general admission. Children and students are free. For more information or tickets, go to https://enidsymphony.org/concerts-tickets.
EVENT [Saturday]
Youth and Family Services 10th Annual Gala, 6:30-11 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $75 and benefits the organization's Nights of Shelter campaign. For more information, call (580) 233-7220.
EVENT [Saturday]
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $42.75, or $192.75 for VIP seating. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Katie Ballew Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.