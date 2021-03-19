Weekends on Maine

A map of downtown Enid is shown in front of Enid Brewing Company, March 6, 2021. EBC will begin hosting a farmers’ market alongside its building called Weekends on Maine later this month. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)

March 19-25

EVENT [Friday]

Tie Dye for Teens, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Includes taco bar lunch, tie dye shirt, Easter door hanging decor and museum tour. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Edna at (580) 233-3051 or Retha at (580) 542-2639.

MUSIC [Friday]

Eric & Lacie, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. No cover charge. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Saturday]

Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Enid. A new event that gathers vendors, food, music and art to downtown one Saturday each month. For more information, find Weekends on Maine on Facebook.

EVENT [Saturday]

Spring Break Fun, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Includes lunch and snacks, Easter bunny door hanging, hand picture painting, Easter rabbit gingerbread hutch and pinecone bird feeders. Cost is $10 per person. For more information, call (580) 233-3051 or (580) 542-2639.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Tim Holder, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. No cover charge. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]

Tying the Knot Exhibit, open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit examining traditional weddings in Oklahoma and beyond. Open 10 a.m. Jan. 15. For more information on museum hours and admission fees, go to csrhc.org.

March 26-April 1

MUSIC [Friday]

Karaoke at Enid Moose Lodge, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Saturday]

Red Brick Road Food Truck and Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 222 E. Maple. Live music, food and art. Admission is $2. For more information, go to www.enidevents.com, or call (580) 402-6732.

EVENT [Saturday]

PRCA Enid Ultimate Challenge: Xtreme Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Tickets are $19, $25 or $35. Seating will be socially distanced. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.stridebankcenter.com/events/prca-xtreme-bulls, call (855) TIX-ENID or visit the box office at Stride Bank Center.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Beautiful Disaster, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. $10 cover charge. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

April 2-8

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Live music, and special activities/events downtown. This month: Gaslight Theatre centennial celebration, chalk art demonstration and much more. For a list of activities and events, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/3748928595192106.

EVENT [Saturday]

Enid Eggfest, noon to 5 p.m., Crosslin Park. Easter egg hunt with prizes. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.

EVENT [Saturday]

Copy Cats: A Tribute To Concert Legends, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $15 and are available at stridebankcenter.com.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

