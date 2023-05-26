May 26-June 1
EVENT [Monday]
Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. For more information, call (580) 233-4530.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
June 2-8
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday: Tunes in June, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Music throughout downtown, plus food trucks, specials at local businesses and more. For more information, check out June First Friday on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Fortunate Soul Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Open to members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
June 9-15
EVENT [Friday]
CDSA Wine Tour, 7 p.m., 114 S. Independence. Featuring wine and food pairings of the U.S., France, Greece, Marshall Islands and Belgium. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at cdsaok.org.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Dually Noted, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Open to members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
