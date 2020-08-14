Aug. 14-20

EVENT [Friday]

Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing presents Silent Nite on the Town, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with film at 7, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets available at Visit Enid or at the door (one person for $15, two for $25). For more info, call (580) 234-3734.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Step back in time with re-enactors at the Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907. 

EVENT [Saturday]

UFC 252 Watch Party, 7 p.m. to midnight, Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $15 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For tickets and info, go to stridebankcenter.com.

Aug. 21-27

EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]

USTRC Chisholm Trail Classic, 9 a.m. each day, Chisholm Trail Expo Center. For more information, call (580) 237-0238.

MUSIC [Thursday]

for King & Country, 8 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center parking lot. Gates open at 6. Ticket prices, per vehicle, are $160, $210 and $310. Purchase at stridebankcenter.com, the box office or by calling 855-TIX-ENID.

Aug. 28-Sept. 3

EVENT [Sunday]

UPDATED: POSTPONED UNTIL SEPT. 17: Outdoor Floyd: A Socially Distanced Pink Floyd Laser Phenomenon, 8 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Prices per vehicle (with max number of five people) are $110, $160, $185 and $210. Purchase tickets at stridebankcenter.com, at the box office or by calling 855-TIX-ENID.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

