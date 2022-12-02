Enid, OK (73701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.