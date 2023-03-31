March 31-April 6
EVENT [Friday]
Silent Nite on the Town, 7 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Fundraiser for Hedges Speech & Hearing. Two silent movies, raffle, silent auction and popcorn. Tickets available at the door or at Visit Enid. Tickets are $15 per person, $25 for two or $40 for a family of four.
MUSIC [Friday]
The Healer Tour with Casting Crowns, We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller, 7 p.m. Stride Bank Center. For more information or tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
31st Annual Corvette Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12. For more information, call (580) 237-0238.
EVENT [Saturday]
Spring on the Farm, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Red Bird Farm, 8812 N. U.S. 81. For more information, go to redbirdfarmenid.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Spring Skate Jam, 1-4 p.m., Enid Skate Park, 124 N. 5th. Music, guest speakers, popcorn, face painting, free skate and best trick competition. There will also be food trucks and a merch booth. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
EVENT [Saturday]
Youth & Family Services' 12 Annual Gala, 6-11 p.m., Oakwood Country Club. Dinner and drinks, casino-style games, live and silent auction, music and dancing. Tickets are $85. To purchase, go to yfsenid.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Vance Spouses' Club Charity Auction: 'Back to the Future,' 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $40 for non-military, $35 02 and up, $30 E5-01 and $25 E1-E4. To purchase, go to https://event.gives/vscbackthefuture.
EXHIBIT [Thru April 29]
'Frozen in Time: A Photographic History of Northwestern Oklahoma,' open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
April 7-13
EVENT [Friday]
Museum After Dark: Liquid History, 6 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Mixologists and historical interpreters take the audience on a journey through the history of alcohol. Must be 21 to participate. Tickets are $40 each. For more information or to purchase, tickets, go to https://csrhc.org/events/museum-after-dark-liquid-history.
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Monthly event held the first Friday of every month where businesses are open late and hold special events, and music artists play throughout downtown. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Market Neighborhood Shops Easter Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Free admission. Golden egg hunt, vendors and more. For more information, email shellymagallanez@gmail.com
EVENT [Saturday]
Egg-a-palooza, 1-4 p.m., Crosslin Park. Egg hunts, kids games, photos with the Easter bunny and more. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Rich Rodriguez, 7 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Thru April 29]
April 14-20
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Stop Thief,' presented by Garber Dinner Theater, 7 p.m., 402 Main in Garber. Doors open at 6:30. Dinner catered by Crazy Plate. Tickets are $30 per person and must be reserved in advance. For more info or tickets, call (580) 548-4861.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Author Fest, 1-5 p.m., Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. Meet authors and get books autographed. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 234-6313.
EXHIBIT [Thru April 29]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
EXHIBIT [Thru April 29]
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
