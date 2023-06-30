June 30-July 6
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Savage in Limbo,' 7:30 p.m., Turpin at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10. For more info or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/savage-in-limbo.html.
EVENT [Friday]
Lip Sync Battle, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $75 per person. Event is 21 and over only. For more info or to register, go to www.rsvpenid.org/lipsyncbattle.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Enid Fourth of July Celebration, 5 a.m. to dusk, Meadowlake Park. Events scheduled are: fishing derby check-in, 5 a.m.; fishing derby, 5:30-11 a.m.; fish weigh-in, 10:30 a.m.; paddle boats, noon to 9 p.m.; concessions, noon to 10 p.m.; miniature golf and sno-cones, noon to 10 p.m.; Enid Kiwanis Club rides, 6-9 p.m.; watermelon, 7 p.m.; Enid Symphony Orchestra performance begins, 8:30 p.m.; fireworks, dusk. For more information, visit enid.org.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
July 7-13
EVENT [Friday]
July First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. There will be live music by Morgan Reynolds, food trucks, a plaza party and much more. For more info, find First Friday Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday]
Bacon Bash, 6-9 p.m., Enid Brewing Co., 126 S. Independence. Tickets are $10 for 10 samples. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Oklahoma Wind Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Thursday]
Purses with Purpose Silent Auction & Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $60 per person. To purchase tickets, go to www.ywcaenid.com.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
July 14-20
EVENT [Saturday]
Date Night Under the Stars, 8-10 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Erika Gargis will explain how astrology influences your relationship as a couple. Tickets are $45 per couple and must be purchased in advance. For more information, call (580) 470-0625.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
