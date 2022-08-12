Gaslight Teens

Ethan Ash, Dridyn Gee, Lily Loughman and Addison Bartley (from left) are in the cast of Gaslight Teens' production of "Nuclear." 

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

Aug. 12-18

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

Gaslight Teens Double Feature: 'A Place Called Scratch,' and 'Nuclear,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at gaslighttheatre.org.

MOVIE [Friday]

81 Ranch Outdoor Movie Night: 'RV,' 8:30 p.m., 5220 N. U.S. 81. Admission is $25 per car. Bring chairs and blankets to watch the movie. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, call (580) 768-6040.

MUSIC [Friday]

Museum After Dark: Village Sounds of Kalyn Fay, 7-9 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Admission is regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Badlands Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

MUSIC [Thursday]

Turpin Tunes, 7:30 p.m., Turpin at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence. Doors open at 7 p.m., admission free. Lineup TBA. For more information, call (580) 234-2307.

Aug. 19-25

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Stride Bank Center. An immersive exhibit with animatronic dinosaurs, fossil dig, inflatables, play area and more. Tickets are timed entry and $19 each. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center's Humphrey Heritage Village, 507 S. 4th. Go back in time to the land run days with reenactors explaining about that period's history. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

Aug. 26-Sept. 1

EVENT [Saturday]

Sooner Celebration, all day long in Waukomis. Festival includes softball tournament, motorcycle show, stereo sound-off, motorcycle burnout, car show, horseshoe tournament, cornhole competition, inflatables, BBQ competition, food trucks, vendors and street dance. For more info, find Sooner Celebration, Waukomis, OK on Facebook.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Buffalo Jones & the Herd, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]

'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Enid Kiwanis Club Rides

Meadowlake Park, at Van Buren and Rupe

Open 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Train rides, Ferris wheel, carousel and more

Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones

Open 3-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday

Meadowlake Park

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Joe? Send an email to jmalan@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Entertainment Editor | Copy Editor | Astronomy Writer

Hi, I'm Joe. I've been with the Enid News & Eagle since June 2009. I design many of the pages you see each week in your newspaper. I love writing and talking about space, and I love listening to and writing about music as well.

Recommended for you