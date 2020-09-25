Railroad Museum to open children's library in historic caboose

The Rock Island caboose has been transformed into Little Red Caboose Children's Library & Learning Center at Railroad Museum of Oklahoma.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

Sept. 25-Oct. 1

EVENT [Saturday]

Little Red Caboose Children's Library & Learning Center Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Admission is $5. Continental breakfast in the morning, with refreshments in the afternoon. For more information, call (580) 233-3051.

EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]

Annual Threshing Bee and National 2 Cylinder Tractor Show features steam engines, tractors, food, vendors and a variety of living history events will be featured at Fairview's Major County Historical Society. Gates open at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 and 26, and the show will conclude with a raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. on the 26th. 

Oct. 2-8

EVENT [Friday]

Oktoberfest, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Oktoberfest-themed events and activities, plus music and stores open late throughout downtown. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.

EVENT [Saturday]

Lions Enid Antique Power Gas Engine & Tractor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds. Exhibitors from Antique Car Club, Model T. Club and Cushman Scooters as well as tractors and stationary engines. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 237-1756.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Step back in time with characters from the past at the Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Fling at the Springs, 2-9 p.m., Government Springs Park. Lineup: 2 p.m. – David Reimer, 3 p.m. – Cale Lester, 4 p.m. – Zack Baker, 5 p.m. – JD Smith, 6 p.m. – The Johnsons, 7 p.m. – The Juju Beans, 8 p.m. – 51 Junction, 9 p.m. fireworks. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 402-6732.

Oct. 9-15

EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]

Sooner State Kennel Club Dog Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Exhibitors compete in several different categories. For more information, call (580) 237-0238.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Joe? Send an email to jmalan@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor | Copy Editor | Astronomy Writer

Hi, I'm Joe. I've been with the Enid News & Eagle since June 2009. I design many of the pages you see each week in your newspaper. I love writing and talking about space, and I love listening to and writing about music as well.

Recommended for you