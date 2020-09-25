Sept. 25-Oct. 1
EVENT [Saturday]
Little Red Caboose Children's Library & Learning Center Open House, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Admission is $5. Continental breakfast in the morning, with refreshments in the afternoon. For more information, call (580) 233-3051.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Annual Threshing Bee and National 2 Cylinder Tractor Show features steam engines, tractors, food, vendors and a variety of living history events will be featured at Fairview's Major County Historical Society. Gates open at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 and 26, and the show will conclude with a raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. on the 26th.
Oct. 2-8
EVENT [Friday]
Oktoberfest, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Oktoberfest-themed events and activities, plus music and stores open late throughout downtown. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
Lions Enid Antique Power Gas Engine & Tractor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds. Exhibitors from Antique Car Club, Model T. Club and Cushman Scooters as well as tractors and stationary engines. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 237-1756.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Step back in time with characters from the past at the Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Fling at the Springs, 2-9 p.m., Government Springs Park. Lineup: 2 p.m. – David Reimer, 3 p.m. – Cale Lester, 4 p.m. – Zack Baker, 5 p.m. – JD Smith, 6 p.m. – The Johnsons, 7 p.m. – The Juju Beans, 8 p.m. – 51 Junction, 9 p.m. fireworks. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 402-6732.
Oct. 9-15
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Sooner State Kennel Club Dog Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Exhibitors compete in several different categories. For more information, call (580) 237-0238.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.