Sept. 16-22
EVENT [Saturday]
Triangle Insurance Great Land Run, 6:30 a.m. half marathon, 7 a.m. 5K/10K, Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Check-in starts at 5:30 a.m. Registration is $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K and $65 for the half marathon. After Sept. 21, prices go up by $5. Registration for the 5K for children under 10 is $25. To register, go to greatlandrun.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Cherokee Strip Celebration, downtown Enid. Includes Walk of Fame Ceremony at 9 a.m. at Stride Bank Center, Cherokee Strip festival 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and parade at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call (580) 237-2494.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Reenactors will be stationed throughout Humphrey Heritage Village, giving attendees a look into Enid's past. Admission is regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra presents the Land Run Hoedown feat. 'First Lady of the Fiddle' Jana Jae, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military and $15 for students. To purchase, go to enidsymphony.org.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Bobby Bennet Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Sept. 23-29
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Camping in the Park, 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, Meadowlake Park. Activities include scavenger hunt, bird feeder activity, s'mores and movie. Register by noon Sept. 19 at enid.org/campinginthepark.
EVENT [Friday]
A Night on Main Street – Mardi Gras Social Awards & Fundraising Gala, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Admission is $50 per person. Includes silent auction, awards, DJ with music and more. To purchase tickets or for more info, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
Pop Ups on Park St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Park south of Stride Bank Center. Includes vendors, live music and more. For more information, go to https://blasierpro.wixsite.com/popupsonparkst.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Fling at the Springs, 2-9:30 p.m., Government Springs Park. Free music with food trucks and more. Schedule is: 2 p.m., Ethan Morris; 3 p.m., Gus Burns; 4 p.m., Buffalo Jones and the Heard; 5 p.m., The Peachtrees; 6 p.m., Backstage Pass; 7 p.m., Jase Holtom; 8 p.m., The Damn Quails. Fireworks will be provided by Western Enterprises. For more information, find Fling at the Springs on Facebook.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Sept. 30-Oct. 6
EVENT [Saturday]
Paint Enid Pink 5K Color Run, 8:30 a.m., Crosslin Park. Registration is $35. For more information, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Enid/PaintEnidPink.
EVENT [Saturday]
Lions/Enid Antique Power Gas Engine & Tractor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, 111 W. Purdue. Exhibitors from Antique Car Club, Model T Club and Cushman Scooters, as well as tractors and stationary engines. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 237-1756.
EVENT [Saturday]
Family Farm Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Enjoy a variety of activities like shelling and grinding corn, churning butter, decorating pumpkins and more. Admission is regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Putts Fore Paws, lunch at noon, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Pheasant Run Golf Course. Cost is $75 per player and $300 per team. Proceeds benefit FURever Friends, spaying/neutering programs and other projects. To sign up, call Melba Evans at (580) 554-4900 or Mike Dickey at (580) 402-2611.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.