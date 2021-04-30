April 30-May 6
MUSIC [Friday]
Bobby Bennett and the Bandits, 7:30 p.m., and karaoke, 8:30 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. $10 admission for Bobby Bennett. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Foster Care Ride & Roll, 9 a.m. registration, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Registration by donation. All motorcycles and vehicles welcome. Vehicles depart with police escort at 10 a.m. Last bike in at 4 p.m., followed by festivities, drawings, prizes, then dinner at 5 p.m. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Mint Julep Jubilee, 4 p.m., Oakwood Country Club. $100 per person, benefits Hospice Circle of Love. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (580) 234-2273 or email julien@hospicecircleoflove.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Back Stage Pass, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
May 7-13
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday Fiesta, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Monthly celebration of downtown will be Cinco de Mayo themed and have food trucks, Mexican folk dancers and more. Stores will have specials, and musicians will perform throughout downtown. For more information, call Main Street Enid at (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Friday]
YWCA Enid's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., courthouse lawn in downtown Enid. Event for men raising awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence. Registration is $50 per person, or $350 for a team of eight. For more information, call (580) 234-7581.
EVENT [Friday]
Karaoke, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
May 14-20
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport. An $8 buffet breakfast served by Barnstormers Restaurant, plus fly-in and static aircraft displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EVENT [Saturday]
Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Maine between Independence and Washington. Music, food, vendors and art during this event held once a month. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.