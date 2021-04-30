April 30-May 6

MUSIC [Friday]

Bobby Bennett and the Bandits, 7:30 p.m., and karaoke, 8:30 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. $10 admission for Bobby Bennett. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Saturday]

Foster Care Ride & Roll, 9 a.m. registration, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Registration by donation. All motorcycles and vehicles welcome. Vehicles depart with police escort at 10 a.m. Last bike in at 4 p.m., followed by festivities, drawings, prizes, then dinner at 5 p.m. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Saturday]

Mint Julep Jubilee, 4 p.m., Oakwood Country Club. $100 per person, benefits Hospice Circle of Love. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (580) 234-2273 or email julien@hospicecircleoflove.com.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Back Stage Pass, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

May 7-13

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday Fiesta, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Monthly celebration of downtown will be Cinco de Mayo themed and have food trucks, Mexican folk dancers and more. Stores will have specials, and musicians will perform throughout downtown. For more information, call Main Street Enid at (580) 234-1052.

EVENT [Friday]

YWCA Enid's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., courthouse lawn in downtown Enid. Event for men raising awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence. Registration is $50 per person, or $350 for a team of eight. For more information, call (580) 234-7581.

EVENT [Friday]

Karaoke, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

May 14-20

EVENT [Saturday]

Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport. An $8 buffet breakfast served by Barnstormers Restaurant, plus fly-in and static aircraft displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.

EVENT [Saturday]

Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Maine between Independence and Washington. Music, food, vendors and art during this event held once a month. For more information, call (580) 297-5214. 

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

