Aug. 4-10
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday: Downtown Enid Dogfest, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. A variety of dog-themed events for you to enjoy with your furry friend. Plus businesses open late and much more. For more information, go to First Friday Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
FLY Film Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. For more info and full schedule, visit FLY Film Festival on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Enid Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Stride Bank Center. Vendors, guest speakers and more during two-day event. Tickets are $10 per day. For more info or to buy tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: Interview with the Maestro, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
Aug. 11-17
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Martial Combat League, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $35. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Gaslight Teens Double Feature: 'You Know Who Did It' and 'the list,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Turpin at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Care Campus Annual Gala, 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. The event will be disco themed. There will be a live band, dinner, cash bar, photo booth and best-dressed contest. Tickets are $75 each. To purchase, call (580) 242-1153.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Backstage Pass, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For members and qualified guest. For more information, all (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: Juniper String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
Aug. 18-24
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Historical interpreters guide visitors through Enid's past. Cost is regular entry to museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Tacos & Margarita Fest, noon, Stride Bank Center. VIP doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $45 for VIP. To purchase tickets, call (580) 234-1919, or go to stridebankcenter.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
House Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
MUSIC [Monday]
Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: Cabaret Night with Patrick Hobbes and Cathy Venable, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
