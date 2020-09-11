Sept. 11-17
THEATER [Friday-Sunday, Thur.]
'Rumors,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adult, $15 for military and $8 for student. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or at the box office.
EVENT [Saturday]
Walk 4RKids, 11 a.m. Virtual event honors those who have special needs. For more information, go to 4rkids.com, or find 4RKids on Facebook.
EVENT [Thursday]
Outdoor Floyd, A Socially Distanced Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 8 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center parking lot. Tickets per vehicle (maximum five people) are $110, $160, $185 and $210. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
Sept. 18-24
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Rumors,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adult, $15 for military and $8 for student. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or at the box office.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Wheel's & Reels: 'The Goonies' on Friday, 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' on Saturday, showtimes at 8 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center parking lot. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. For more info, call (580) 237-0238.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra Presents A Tribute to Motown, 7:30 p.m., the gazebo at Government Springs Park. Featuring Spectrum, a Las Vegas-based male quartet. Admission is $30 for VIP seating, $20 for general admission and free for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult. For more info, go to enidsymphony.org.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
