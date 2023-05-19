Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning, with a steadier rain and gusty winds arriving this afternoon. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.