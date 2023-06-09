June 9-15
MUSIC [Friday]
The Peachtrees Album Release Show, 6:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $15 and available at gaslighttheatre.org or at the door. For more info, visit The Peachtrees on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday]
CDSA Wine Tour, 7 p.m., 114 S. Independence. Featuring wine and food pairings of the U.S., France, Greece, Marshall Islands and Belgium. Tickets are $75, or $40 for those under 40, and can be purchased at cdsaok.org.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Dually Noted, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Open to members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Tuesday-June 17]
Enid Summer Chautauqua: American Aviation, Barnstorming to Mach-1, workshops 10:30 a.m. and noon each day with entertainment at 6:30 p.m. and main presentation at 7:30 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For full schedule, go to https://csrhc.org/chautauqua.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
June 16-22
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Enid Summer Chautauqua: American Aviation, Barnstorming to Mach-1, workshops 10:30 a.m. and noon each day with entertainment at 6:30 p.m. and main presentation at 7:30 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For full schedule, go to https://csrhc.org/chautauqua.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Van Buren Cruisers, 7-11:30 p.m., up and down Van Buren. Car show is 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway. For more information, visit VanBuren Cruisers of Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
June 23-29
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Savage in Limbo,' 7:30 p.m., Turpin at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10. For more info or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/savage-in-limbo.html.
THEATER [Saturday]
4RKids Movie Night: 'The Good Dinosaur,' 8 p.m., 4RKids, 710 Overland Trail. Admission is free. For more info, call (580) 237-7890.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Noon AMBUCS Mud Volleyball & BBQ, 8 a.m., CW Scooters, 3630 N. Van Buren. Cost is $375 per team. Cooler is fee is $100. For more info, call (580) 233-5447.
EVENT [Saturday]
Pizza, Pop and Puzzles, noon, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. Under 18 must be accompanied by adult. For more info or to get signed up, call (580) 234-6313 or visit the front desk.
EVENT [Saturday]
Doug T Hypno Show, 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Admission is $50. To purchase tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com, or call (580) 234-1919.
EVENT [Saturday]
Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race, 6-8 p.m., Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee. Awards will be given during the event. For a registration form and more info, go to https://www.enid.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/14842/1435.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.