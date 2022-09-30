Sept. 30-Oct. 6
EVENT [Saturday]
Paint Enid Pink 5K Color Run, 8:30 a.m., Crosslin Park. Registration is $35. For more information, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Enid/PaintEnidPink.
EVENT [Saturday]
Lions/Enid Antique Power Gas Engine & Tractor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, 111 W. Purdue. Exhibitors from Antique Car Club, Model T Club and Cushman Scooters, as well as tractors and stationary engines. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 237-1756.
EVENT [Saturday]
Tri-State Music Festival parade and marching band contest. The parade will be at 10 a.m. downtown, while the marching band contest will be at 1:30 p.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. Admission to the marching contest is $5 per adult and $3 per child.
EVENT [Saturday]
Family Farm Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Enjoy a variety of activities like shelling and grinding corn, churning butter, decorating pumpkins and more. Admission is regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Putts Fore Paws, lunch at noon, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Pheasant Run Golf Course. Cost is $75 per player and $300 per team. Proceeds benefit FURever Friends, spaying/neutering programs and other projects. To sign up, call Melba Evans at (580) 554-4900 or Mike Dickey at (580) 402-2611.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Oct. 7-13
EVENT [Friday]
Oktoberfest First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Annual celebration includes food trucks, biergartens, live music, costume contest and more. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayEnid.
EVENT [Friday]
Broadway Backwards, 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre. All seats are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Tombstone Tales, starting at 6:30 p.m., Enid Cemetery, 212 W. Willow. A wagon ride through the cemetery along with presentations of individuals from Enid's past. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, call (580) 233-3643 ext. 1, or stop by Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott. Tours will be held every 20 minutes until 8:30.
EVENT [Saturday]
Leonardo's Motor Mania, 10 a.m. to noon, Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Big trucks will be parked outside of the museum for guests to explore. Lunch will be provided by T&C Meats. Admission is $9, or $5 with a Leonardo's membership. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Pride 2022, noon to 6 p.m., Garfield County Court House lawn. Music, fun run, entertainment, vendors and more. For more information, go to https://www.enidlgbtq.org.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
SEASONAL [Thru Oct. 31]
Nightmare Warehouse, open 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and 7:30-? Halloween night, 424 W. Walnut. Admission is $15 for adults or $10 for ages 10 and under. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/nightmarewarehouseenid.
Oct. 14-20
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Misery,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Sooner State Kennel Club Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Contests in conformation, obedience, rally and agility. Also includes French Bulldog Specialty and FastCat competition. For more information, go to http://members.fullnet.net/dlboyer/index.html.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Provides a look into Enid's past with people portraying individuals from that era. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Night Ranger, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $41 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling (580) 616-7380, or at the box office.
MUSIC [Thursday]
Kyle Dillingham Performance, 5:30 p.m., Keatley Chapel, 201 N. Oakwood. The Commons Combo, of Steve Harwood, Kegan Tuohy, Dave Roberts, Kelly Killam, Billy Thompson, Kristi Browne and Cathy Nulph, will perform at 5:30, with Dillingham following at 6. Free to the public.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
SEASONAL [Thru Oct. 31]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
