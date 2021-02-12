Janet Jones (from left), Katie Pearce, Mary Porter Pickering and April Swinnea-Ogg rehearse a scene of Gaslight Theatre's production of "Savannah Sipping Society." The dinner theater fundraiser will be Friday and Saturday and Feb. 19-20 at Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $65 per person or $520 per table. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. each night, with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show only are $20. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)