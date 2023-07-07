July 7-13
EVENT [Friday]
July First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. There will be live music by Morgan Reynolds, food trucks, a plaza party and much more. For more info, find First Friday Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday]
Bacon Bash, 6-9 p.m., north side of courthouse lawn downtown. Tickets are $10 for 10 samples. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Oklahoma Wind Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
MUSIC [Thursday]
Turpin Tunes, 7:30 p.m., Turpin at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence. Performers include "Once" cast, Gerry and Cindy Allen, Tyson Burpo, Cathy Nulph, Kristi Browne, Kelly Killam and Kegan Tuohy. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
July 14-20
EVENT [Saturday]
Date Night Under the Stars, 8-10 p.m., The Farm on Norman, 1401 Norman. Erika Gargis will explain how astrology influences your relationship as a couple. Tickets are $45 per couple and must be purchased in advance. For more information, call (580) 470-0625.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
July 21-27
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Once,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Hell's Belles, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
