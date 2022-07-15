July 15-21

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'Lucky Stiff,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday]

Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Fly-in and spot landing contest, breakfast at Barnstormers, fly-in aircraft and static displays on the ramp. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.

EVENT [Saturday]

Pop-Ups on Park St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Park Street south of the Stride Bank Center. Monthly event includes vendors, music, food trucks and more. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/popupsonparkst.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Historic buildings in Humphrey Heritage Village come alive with reenactors from Enid's past. Admission is regular museum entry. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Thursday]

Turpin Tunes, 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Doors open at 7, with music at 7:30. For more information, call (580) 234-2307.

EXHIBIT [Thru July 30]

Home on the Range: Dallas Mayer Art Show, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Entry included in regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

July 22-28

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

'Lucky Stiff,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday]

Maine Street Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Maine between Washington and Independence. Myriad vendors will be set up during the monthly event. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.

EXHIBIT [Thru July 30]

Home on the Range: Dallas Mayer Art Show, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Entry included in regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

July 29-Aug. 4

EVENT [Saturday]

Saturday in the Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Meadowlake Park. There will be food, games, health screenings, rides, petting zoo, games and more. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 213-3178.

EVENT [Saturday]

Martial Combat League, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $35. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID or visit the box office.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Enid Kiwanis Club Rides

Meadowlake Park, at Van Buren and Rupe

Open 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Train rides, Ferris wheel, carousel and more

Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones

Open 3-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday

Meadowlake Park

