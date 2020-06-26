June 26-July 2

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

Enid Home Show, noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Exhibitors showcasing products and services. More than 300 vendors. Admission is $5; kids 12 and under are free. For more info, go to enidhomeshow.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

Groove Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Government Springs Park. Community yoga, meditation, drum circle, vendors, music, contests and more. Admission is free. Schedule: 10:30 a.m. - yoga with Trey Damron; 11:15 a.m. - meditation with Karen Harris; noon-1 - music by Austin Duplantis; 1-2 - music by Emma Rose; 2 p.m. - VW car show judging; 2:30 p.m. - car show stuffs; 3-4 p.m. - music by Greg Demyon; 4 p.m. - meditation with Karen Harris; 5 p.m. - drum circle. For more info, call (580) 402-6732.

THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]

Gaslight Drama Camp presents 'Sleeping Beauty,' 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $5; seating limited due to COVID-19 precautions. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Races, 6:30 p.m., Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee. Entry fee is $15 per team; boats must be constructed before the event. For a list of requirements, awards and other info, go to enid.org/BoatRace.

July 3-9

EVENT [Saturday]

City of Enid Independence Day Celebration, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Meadowlake Park. Events include fishing derby and fireworks celebration later in the evening. For more information, contact the city at (580) 234-0400.

July 10-16

EVENT [Friday]

(Second) First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Live music around downtown; free preview of "Little Shop of Horrors" at Gaslight and live entertainment at the Turpin; special events at downtown shops; and more. First Friday-goers are strongly encouraged to wear masks. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayEnid.

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

Shakespeare in the Park: 'Twelfth Night,' 8 p.m., Government Springs Park. Directed by Bailey Wilson. Admission is free. For more information, go to http://www.gaslighttheatre.org/twelfth-night.html.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Northern Oklahoma College Enid Observatory

Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus is at the corner of Randolph and Michael Hedges.

Groups may schedule visits to the observatory or planetarium by calling the astronomy center at (580) 548-2399.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

