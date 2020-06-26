June 26-July 2
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
Enid Home Show, noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Exhibitors showcasing products and services. More than 300 vendors. Admission is $5; kids 12 and under are free. For more info, go to enidhomeshow.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Groove Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Government Springs Park. Community yoga, meditation, drum circle, vendors, music, contests and more. Admission is free. Schedule: 10:30 a.m. - yoga with Trey Damron; 11:15 a.m. - meditation with Karen Harris; noon-1 - music by Austin Duplantis; 1-2 - music by Emma Rose; 2 p.m. - VW car show judging; 2:30 p.m. - car show stuffs; 3-4 p.m. - music by Greg Demyon; 4 p.m. - meditation with Karen Harris; 5 p.m. - drum circle. For more info, call (580) 402-6732.
THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]
Gaslight Drama Camp presents 'Sleeping Beauty,' 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $5; seating limited due to COVID-19 precautions. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Races, 6:30 p.m., Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee. Entry fee is $15 per team; boats must be constructed before the event. For a list of requirements, awards and other info, go to enid.org/BoatRace.
July 3-9
EVENT [Saturday]
City of Enid Independence Day Celebration, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Meadowlake Park. Events include fishing derby and fireworks celebration later in the evening. For more information, contact the city at (580) 234-0400.
July 10-16
EVENT [Friday]
(Second) First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Live music around downtown; free preview of "Little Shop of Horrors" at Gaslight and live entertainment at the Turpin; special events at downtown shops; and more. First Friday-goers are strongly encouraged to wear masks. For more info, go to https://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayEnid.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Shakespeare in the Park: 'Twelfth Night,' 8 p.m., Government Springs Park. Directed by Bailey Wilson. Admission is free. For more information, go to http://www.gaslighttheatre.org/twelfth-night.html.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid Observatory
Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus is at the corner of Randolph and Michael Hedges.
Groups may schedule visits to the observatory or planetarium by calling the astronomy center at (580) 548-2399.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
