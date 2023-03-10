Night Tours

Jake Krumwiede and Madison Wilson dress in spirit of Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center’s Museum After Dark: Night Tours, to be held Friday, March 10.

 Joe Malan | Enid News & Eagle

March 10-16

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

Coin, Paper Money & Token Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoover Building at Garfield County Fairgrounds. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 747-8661.

EVENT [Friday]

Museum After Dark: Night Tours, 7-10 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Living history interpreters will guide participants along the tour. Admission is $7. Children 5 and under are admitted free. For more information, call (580) 237-1907. Tickets can also be purchased at csrhc.org.

MUSIC [Friday]

Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $39. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

Nerf Wars, 1-3 p.m., Champion Park, 740 N. 10th. Participants should bring their own Nerf gun, Nerf bullets and safety glasses. Hosted by Enid Parks & Recreation. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Bobby Bennett Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]

'Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,' during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Artwork's influence on the wild west is examined. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

March 17-23

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'The Odd Couple' (female version), 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Saturday]

Ultimate Challenge Xtreme Bullriding, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $30, $20 and $15, or $50 for a family of four. To purchase tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com, or call (580) 616-7380.

March 24-30

EVENT [Friday]

Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets range from $24 to $81 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, or by calling (580) 616-7380.

EVENT [Saturday]

Garfield County Master Gardeners Workshop: "Companion Gardening," 8 a.m. to noon, Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow. Registration is $35. For more information, call (580) 237-1228.

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

'The Odd Couple' (female version), 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]

Red Brick Road Food Truck & Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 at the gate; kids 8 and under get in free. Food, beer, art and music. For more information, find Enid Event Company on Facebook.

EXHIBIT [Tue.-April 29]

'Frozen in Time: A Photographic History of Northwestern Oklahoma,' open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you