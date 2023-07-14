Carpentry Make & Take Workshop

Carlos Landeros (center) places a piece of wood to make a handle of a toolbox, while museum volunteer Jeff Molnar looks on, during the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center’s Carpentry Make & Take Workshop Saturday, March 19, 2022. The event was part of the center's History Alive! series that features re-enactors telling about the history of the area in the museum's Humphrey Heritage Village. 

 Violet Hassler | Enid News & Eagle

July 14-20

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Historical interpreters guide visitors through life in Enid's past. Entry is regular admission into music. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]

'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

July 21-27

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'Once,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Hell's Belles, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.

EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]

July 28-Aug. 3

MOVIE [Friday-Saturday]

'The Princess Bride,' 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. For more information, call (580) 234-6313.

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

'Once,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

Stride Bank Center Plaza Market, 7 a.m. to noon, Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence. Market will provide locally sourced goods. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 616-7380.

EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]

