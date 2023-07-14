July 14-20
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Historical interpreters guide visitors through life in Enid's past. Entry is regular admission into music. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
July 21-27
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Once,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Hell's Belles, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
July 28-Aug. 3
MOVIE [Friday-Saturday]
'The Princess Bride,' 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. For more information, call (580) 234-6313.
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Once,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Stride Bank Center Plaza Market, 7 a.m. to noon, Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence. Market will provide locally sourced goods. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 616-7380.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
