Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.