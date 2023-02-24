EHS Little Mermaid

Lauren Peace during rehearsal of Enid High School's production of "The Little Mermaid" Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Enid High School auditorium.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

Feb. 24-March 2

EVENT [Friday]

Champagne & Diamonds Gala, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. A fundraising event for 4RKids. Tickets are $75 each. For more information, go to 4rkids.com.

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'Disney's The Little Mermaid,' 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Enid High School Auditorium. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, call (580) 366-8300.

EVENT [Saturday]

Enid Symphony Association presents Sagebrush Soiree, 7 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 and music by the Steelwind Band and country dance lessons at 8. Attire is "cowboy chic affair." Benefits Enid Symphony Orchestra and Carnegie Hall Educational Link Up Concerts. Tickets are $100 per person. To purchase, go to enidsymphony.org, or call (580) 237-9646.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Backstage Pass, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]

'Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,' during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Artwork's influence on the wild west is examined. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

March 3-9

MUSIC [Friday]

John Riley Willingham Benefit, 8 p.m., Jezebel's Back Room, 121 E. Broadway. Featuring Willingham, Wyatt Wilson, Lane Haas, Gus Burns and Megan Marlene. Doors open at 7. Tickets are $20. To purchase, go to https://enid-event-company.ticketleap.com/john-riley-willingham-benefit/.

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'High School Musical,' 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oklahoma Bible Academy, 5913 W. Chestnut. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 242-4104.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Robert Allen, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $5. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]

'Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,' during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Artwork's influence on the wild west is examined. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

March 10-16

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

Coin, Paper Money & Token Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 747-8661.

EVENT [Friday]

Museum After Dark: Night Tours, 7-10 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Living history interpreters will guide participants along the tour. Admission is $7. Children 5 and under are admitted free. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Friday]

Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $39. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

Nerf Wars, 1-3 p.m., Champion Park, 740 N. 10th. Participants should bring their own Nerf gun, Nerf bullets and safety glasses. Hosted by Enid Parks & Recreation. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Bobby Bennett Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]

'Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,' during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Artwork's influence on the wild west is examined. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you