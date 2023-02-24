Feb. 24-March 2
EVENT [Friday]
Champagne & Diamonds Gala, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. A fundraising event for 4RKids. Tickets are $75 each. For more information, go to 4rkids.com.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Disney's The Little Mermaid,' 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Enid High School Auditorium. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, call (580) 366-8300.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Association presents Sagebrush Soiree, 7 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 and music by the Steelwind Band and country dance lessons at 8. Attire is "cowboy chic affair." Benefits Enid Symphony Orchestra and Carnegie Hall Educational Link Up Concerts. Tickets are $100 per person. To purchase, go to enidsymphony.org, or call (580) 237-9646.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Backstage Pass, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]
'Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,' during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Artwork's influence on the wild west is examined. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
March 3-9
MUSIC [Friday]
John Riley Willingham Benefit, 8 p.m., Jezebel's Back Room, 121 E. Broadway. Featuring Willingham, Wyatt Wilson, Lane Haas, Gus Burns and Megan Marlene. Doors open at 7. Tickets are $20. To purchase, go to https://enid-event-company.ticketleap.com/john-riley-willingham-benefit/.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'High School Musical,' 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oklahoma Bible Academy, 5913 W. Chestnut. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 242-4104.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. People portraying those from Enid's past will be at Humphrey Heritage Village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Robert Allen, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $5. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]
'Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,' during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Artwork's influence on the wild west is examined. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
March 10-16
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
Coin, Paper Money & Token Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 747-8661.
EVENT [Friday]
Museum After Dark: Night Tours, 7-10 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Living history interpreters will guide participants along the tour. Admission is $7. Children 5 and under are admitted free. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Friday]
Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $39. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Nerf Wars, 1-3 p.m., Champion Park, 740 N. 10th. Participants should bring their own Nerf gun, Nerf bullets and safety glasses. Hosted by Enid Parks & Recreation. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Bobby Bennett Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Jan. 28-March 16]
'Imprinting the West: Manifest Destiny, Real and Imagined,' during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Artwork's influence on the wild west is examined. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.