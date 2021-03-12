March 12-18
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
Enid Coin Club's 44th Annual Coin, Token & Paper Money Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoover Building, 318 E. Oxford. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 747-8661 or (580) 747-8662.
MUSIC [Friday]
Karaoke at Enid Moose Lodge, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, 302 E. Purdue. Wings and homemade chips available. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Nerf Wars, 1-3 p.m., Champion Park, 700 N. 10th. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Edgar Cruz, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. No cover charge. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
EVENT [Sunday]
Spring Break Throwdown, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Enid Skate Park, 124 N. 5th. A skate competition for all levels of ability. Prizes for top competitors. Food and merchandise vendors will be present. To register, go to enid.org/eventregistration.
EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]
Tying the Knot Exhibit, open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit examining traditional weddings in Oklahoma and beyond. Open 10 a.m. Jan. 15. For more information on museum hours and admission fees, go to csrhc.org.
March 19-25
EVENT [Friday]
Tie Dye for Teens, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Includes taco bar lunch, tie dye shirt, Easter door hanging decor and museum tour. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Edna at (580) 233-3051 or Retha at (580) 542-2639.
MUSIC [Friday]
Eric & Lacie, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. No cover charge. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Enid. A new event that gathers vendors, food, music and art to downtown one Saturday each month. For more information, find Weekends on Maine on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
Spring Break Fun, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Includes lunch and snacks, Easter bunny door hanging, hand picture painting, Easter rabbit gingerbread hutch and pinecone bird feeders. Cost is $10 per person. For more information, call (580) 233-3051 or (580) 542-2639.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Tim Holder, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. No cover charge. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]
March 26-April 1
MUSIC [Friday]
Karaoke at Enid Moose Lodge, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Red Brick Road Food Truck and Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 222 E. Maple. Live music, food and art. Admission is $2. For more information, go to www.enidevents.com, or call (580) 402-6732.
EVENT [Saturday]
PRCA Enid Ultimate Challenge: Xtreme Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Tickets are $19, $25 or $35. Seating will be socially distanced. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.stridebankcenter.com/events/prca-xtreme-bulls, call (855) TIX-ENID or visit the box office at Stride Bank Center.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Beautiful Disaster, Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. $10 cover charge. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
